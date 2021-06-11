Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz win over Clippers

Utah Jazz made it 2-0 in the Western Conference semifinal series against Los Angeles Clippers after winning the second game at the Vivint Arena by 117-111 in an even game that could fall from either side. Donovan Mitchell He showed again that in the playoffs he is an extraordinary player.

Those from Salt Lake City came to have an advantage of close to ten points in the third quarter, but in a seen and not seen, with three consecutive triples, the Clippers rallied and got 2 up with six minutes remaining. At that point the Clippers were over. Partial 14-2 in just three minutes for the locals that destroyed the duel and leaves the tie downhill for Quin Snyder’s.

Donovan Mitchell once again exhibited a spectacular level. He finished the game with 37 points (15 of 29 from the field goal) in 39 minutes. He was well supported by Jordan Clarkson, the Best Sixth Man in the league, who finished with 24 points and 6 of 9 in triples, and by Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s Best Defender, who finished the game with 13 points, 20 rebounds and 3 plugs. Joe Ingles (19 points) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (16) also played at a high level.

In the Clippers, highlight Reggie Jackson, who kept the pulse of his team in the fourth quarter, and finished with 29 points. Paul George finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds and Kawhi leonard with 21 units.

The Clippers, not measuring up

The Clippers continue to have the same inconsistency issues they have displayed since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George landed at Staples Center two summers ago. They cannot be a safe team, they go for arreones, and thus you cannot beat teams as serious as the Utah Jazz in the playoffs. They must improve a lot if they want to turn the tie around.