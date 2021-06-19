Donovan Mitchell is caught crying after being eliminated from the Playoffs

The Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell was caught by cameras in tears after being completely eliminated from the season by the Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell was totally frustrated after falling to the Clippers and being eliminated from the series entirely in the NBA.

Despite Donovan Mitchell he scored very good numbers in his final game against the Clippers, adding 39 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. The Jazz guard even had nine triples on his own, ending a performance of playoffs never seen before in the history of NBA.

Here the video:

Spida realizing all Mann’s shots were on Gobert! pic.twitter.com/O82ML6Oofo – Slim (@ SlimHarvey216) June 19, 2021

Donovan Mitchell He showed love for his team and for basketball with this sad gesture that any athlete of any type of sport could identify with.

This season Donovan Mitchell average an amount of 24 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game in the NBA.