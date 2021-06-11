Donovan Mitchell angered by Jazz’s poor defense

The player of Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell I know anger for a bad defense of his team in game number 2 of the series of the Playoffs against the Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell he kicked in the chair in frustration when several consecutive triples off Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson. He came during a critical juncture in the fourth period, giving the Clippers a two-point lead, 101-99 with less than seven minutes to go.

Here the video:

Donovan Mitchell kicking a chair pic.twitter.com/Qw2MnR435F – CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 11, 2021

His teammates tried to appease him, but Donovan Mitchell he was too angry to care. The Jazz’s new owner, Dwyane Wade, has been giving Mitchell a few words over the years. Playoffs of the NBA, but is it included? Probably not.

Donovan Mitchell finished the game with 37 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game in the NBA against the Angeles Clippers.