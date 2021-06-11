Donovan Mitchell and the select club of historical players he has joined

Donovan Mitchell is performing at an absolutely outsized level in these NBA 2021 playoffs, showing that he is a great consolidated star of the league and that he can be that player who leads to glory Utah Jazz. Proof of this is his scoring ability in high-demand games, averaging a whopping 28.4 points per game, the sixth highest all-time record in the NBA for players who have played at least 25 games. Michael Jordan dominates a classification in which Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant, Jerry West and Lebron James They accompany the escort of the Salt Lake City franchise.

Highest PPG in playoff history (min 25 games): 33.4 – Michael Jordan

29.7 – Allen Iverson

29.2 – Kevin Durant

29.1 – Jerry West

28.7 – LeBron James

28.4 – Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/IwHfAzprYI – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 11, 2021