Donovan Mitchell and the select club of historical players he has joined

Donovan Mitchell is performing at an absolutely outsized level in these NBA 2021 playoffs, showing that he is a great consolidated star of the league and that he can be that player who leads to glory Utah Jazz. Proof of this is his scoring ability in high-demand games, averaging a whopping 28.4 points per game, the sixth highest all-time record in the NBA for players who have played at least 25 games. Michael Jordan dominates a classification in which Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant, Jerry West and Lebron James They accompany the escort of the Salt Lake City franchise.

