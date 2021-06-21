Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry say no to the Tokyo Olympics

NBA day is loaded with news related to the names of those players who are making the respective decisions about whether to be with the national team at the Olympics this summer or not. USA he is getting to know his stars and in this case there was the rejection of two absolute stars of the best basketball league on the planet.

Neither Stephen Curry nor Donovan Mitchell They will be with the USA this summer seeking Olympic gold. The Golden State Warriors playmaker will rest this summer and the Utah Jazz forward will take the opportunity to recover from his right ankle injury. Bad news for America.