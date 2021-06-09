Donovan Mitchell, Ability Leader Team Winner Ring

Nothing better than receiving direct and misplaced criticism from a legend, to raise your level and prove him wrong. Donovan Mitchell He had to live a few very unpleasant seconds a few months ago when he received the collateral and unjustified attack from Shaquille O’Neal, when he pointed out him as an overrated player and incapable of leading his team to the ring, establishing himself as a leader. The one with the Utah Jazz He picked up the glove, decided to respectfully shut up and talk on the court. He has been doing it with enormous resounding for a long time, making those of Salt Lake City end up as leaders of the Western Conference, protesting when they saw that he did not play the first game of NBA 2021 playoffs As a precaution, and performing at a high level as the postseason progresses, as described on ESPN.

His performance before Los Angeles Clippers In the first meeting of the Western Conference semifinal he shows that he is prepared for the maximum. Perhaps his affable and discreet character, the absence of large tattoos and a characteristic look of the stars or his measured personal life, can subtract that halo of media character that many pursue, but an uncompromising talent and unlimited ambition cannot be argued. He scored 45 points, signing his fourth game above the 40-point barrier, in just 27 games, equaling the figure of Karl Malone, who achieved it in a total of 193 matches.

Donovan Mitchell has his 4th 40-point playoff game, tying Karl Malone for the most in Jazz franchise history. Malone played 193 playoff games. Spida has only played 27. pic.twitter.com/MJrqFcCgbR – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 9, 2021

“I am happy with how I have been able to control the rhythm of the game, it is something that I have been trying to improve my entire career. When I do a bad first half, like today, I go out on the pitch after the break eager to contribute things to my team” , assured a player who is key in the organization chart of the game of Utah Jazz, without avoiding defensive responsibilities and having that much-needed freedom to create in attack and fold balls to open shooters. Quinn Snyder he has managed to surround in an ideal way a man who is already an NBA star, and who, although he has nothing to prove, continues to take obvious steps forward in his progression.