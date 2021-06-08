Donny van de Beek is out of the Netherlands squad for the European Championship

Donny van de Beek, of Manchester United Donny van de Beek and summoned by the Netherlands for the European Championship, will miss the continental tournament “due to injury”, announced this Tuesday the Netherlands Football Association it’s a statement.

The selector Frank de Boer will not call another player to replace him, so the Netherlands team will go to the Eurocup with 25 footballers.

Also read: Lis Vega raises the temperature with spicy dance

The highest football body in the Netherlands did not specify what type of injury the Manchester United player suffers. In yesterday’s training, Van de Beek and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt did not train with the rest of the group due to discomfort.

Donny van de Beek misses EURO 2020

Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, he is not available in time for EURO 2020. Frank de Boer will not call a replacement for Van de Beek.

Get well soon, Donny! – OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 8, 2021

The convocation of Van de beek for the Eurocup he had unleashed criticism in the Netherlands due to the few minutes he has played this season with his club.

The Netherlands kicks off the European Championship on June 13 against Ukraine in a match corresponding to group C, which also includes Austria and North Macedonia.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content