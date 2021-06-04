Donnie Yen joins Keanu Reeves for John Wick 4

MEXICO CITY.

John wick 4 has signed a new action movie star. Is about Donnie yen, a performer known for his roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the cult series Ip Man, has joined the cast led by Keanu Reeves.

According to Deadline, “Yen will play an old friend of Reeves’ main hitman John Wick, who shares his story and many of his enemies.”

We are very lucky that Donnie Yen is joining the franchise. I look forward to working with him on this exciting new project, “director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. Along with Reeves and Yen, Rina Sawayama completes the cast.

Photo: lucasfilm

Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him into John Wick 4 and we are delighted to have the opportunity to have such an important talent to collaborate with Keanu, “added Basil Iwanyk, producer of the feature film.

Yen is known for his unique style of fighting on the big screen. He played Chirrut Îmwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as well as Ip Man in the saga that bears the same name. He also recently appeared in the live-action remake of Mulan in the role of Commander Tung. His filmography includes other productions such as Blade II, The Shanghai Rebels with Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson or xXx: Reactivated with Vin Diesel.

Written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, John Wick: Chapter 4 is produced by Erica Lee, Louise Rosner, Iwanyk, Stahelski, and Reeves. The project begins production this summer and the filming will take place in various locations such as France, Germany and Japan.