Donnie Yen Joins John Wick 4 – Tomatazos

The premiere of Another Day to Kill – 85% in 2014 was a surprise to locals and strangers. Although Keanu Reeves has always had a job stability in Hollywood, this film allowed attention to be returned to his person and a new image of free hero of the famous Matrix trilogy was formed – 87% who made it popular at the time. Although the film directed by Chad Stahelski does not offer anything new on a plot level, it does do so on a technical and mythological level, creating a whole universe that will soon have its own stories through prequels and spin-offs.

This story of revenge obtained thousands of fans thanks to its effective script, its great soundtrack and, of course, its much more realistic but surprising fight choreography to show us the skills of the protagonist. With such success a franchise was the obvious move. John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill – 89% and John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98% were well received by the public, the specialized critics and, more importantly, by the world box office, but the grace is that the story was not recycled, it actually expanded. Unfortunately, the fourth part had to change its release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as it changed all its filming plans.

Some time ago, the director commented that to John wick 4 They decided to use an idea that had been scrapped for the third installment, but both he and Reeves believed it had potential. True, we don’t have more details on the story, but now we have information on who else joins the famous franchise. According to Deadline, actor Donnie Yen will play an old friend of the protagonist. Which definitely gives hope for the terrible fate that the previous tape ended with.

Donnie yen is best known for his work on the Ip Man franchise – 84%, as well as for his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% and the new live action version of Mulan – 83%. What’s interesting about including this actor is that we know it means big fights. Yen is also a skilled martial arts choreographer, so he is sure to have glorious moments in the movie. However, it remains to be seen if the public has already forgotten the political comments he made before the premiere of Mulan and that they made him a target of the boycott.

At the end of John Wick 3: Parabellum, our protagonist ended up in an extreme situation that put a price on his head. Although he has always managed to free the enemy, this last moment let us see that the entire universe he knows and in which his reputation was formed is now against him. The rules of this world of assassins are clear, so our hero is in real danger and this is where the character of Yen could be a perfect fit, although we are far from knowing if his intentions will be genuinely good or not.

To follow the exploitation plan of this franchise, we will also soon have the premiere of The Continental, a television series that will serve as a prequel and that will reveal details about the context that started this underworld. It is known that this series will star a young man Winston, in the movies played by Ian McShane, whom we will follow to the founding of the famous hotel that serves as a neutral ground for hitmen.

Although we do not have more details about the tv series or about the fourth installment, what was confirmed a long time ago is that the fifth film is a fact and will be filmed at the same time, but there is still no release date. For its part, Keanu reeves keeps busy as an action hero too with his return as Neo for The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, which was due to premiere in May of this year, but which will now hit the big screen already HBO Max later this year.

