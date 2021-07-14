Donnarumma signs for PSG

07/14/2021

On at 20:01 CEST

Donnarumma, recently proclaimed champion and MVP of the European Championship, will definitely play for PSG. It was an open secret. The goalkeeper, practically before concentrating with Italy, had already said yes to the Parisian team, which this Wednesday officially announced.

After leaving Milan, a club with which he had debuted with only 16 years and where he has played for 6 seasons in the first team, will look for a new adventure in France.

There he will meet Keylor Navas, Real Madrid exporter and holder, to date, with PSG. Pochettino will have the last word, but there will be safe competition between two world-class goalkeepers.

The Italian goalkeeper it had even been offered to Barça, after his decision not to renew with Milan. Signing for the French, has already reported some other criticism.