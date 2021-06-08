Donnarumma, one step away from PSG

The AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnaruma, I’d be very close to signing for PSG for the next five seasons, as reported by various French media. Concentrated with the Italian team for the Eurocup, contract with the Italian club ends on June 30 and would reach zero cost with a salary of 12 million euros per course.

The Italian, who refused to renew with the San Siro team after more than 250 games, I would pass the medical check-up in the next few hours and would close the doors to Juventus or Barcelona, ​​who were interested in the player. The good relations between the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelïfi, and the goalkeeper’s agent, Mino Raiola, would have been key to arrival in paris.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

PSG is working hard to strengthen the team for the 2021/22 season and, in addition to Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Parisian board of directors also I would be negotiating with Georginio Wijnaldum, on the FC Barcelona list, that ends contract with Liverpool and would reach zero cost.

Donnarumma, a guaranteed goalkeeper

The Italian goalkeeper has become an institution in AC Milan with only 22 years. He made his debut in 2015, at the age of 16, and since then he has taken over the San Siro goal and has played a total of 251 matches. During this stage, the Italian has conceded 265 goals and has left his goal unbeaten up to 88 times.

Donnarumma received the call of the Italian senior team with 17 years and has been international up to 26 times. With the arrival in Paris, Mauricio Pochettino ensures a guaranteed goalkeeper to compete with Keylor Navas, current titular doorman and recently renovated until 2024.