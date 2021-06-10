Donnarumma, Italy’s prodigy goalkeeper … looking for a job

06/10/2021

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, an Italian soccer prodigy, is used to pressure. He knew how to manage it since his debut at the age of 16 with Milan and will have to continue doing so in the Eurocup, a tournament that faces an unusual situation, since he is without a team after not renewing his contract with the Milan team.

The big clubs in Italy and Europe follow the situation of Donnarumma, whose contract with Milan expires on June 30 and has already been officially fired by the “Rossonera” board of directors to replace him with French Mike Maignan. He is currently “unemployed”, although he has no shortage of suitors.

Born in 1999, Donnarumma was considered from his premiere as an heir to Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus Turin flag, and disputes the Eurocup as the non-negotiable head of Roberto Mancini’s selection, with a background of 215 games in Serie A with only 22 years.

He has already broken a long series of precocity records in Italy: he was the youngest to make his debut with the national team (17 years and 189 days), the youngest starter with the “azzurri” (18 years and 31 days); He was also the youngest to reach 100 and 200 Serie A games (19 years and 49 days old and 21 years old and 361 days old, respectively).

Uncertain future

The goal of Castellammare di Stabia (Campania, south), represented by Mino Raiola, decided not to renew his contract with Milan After several months of negotiations and the director of the Milan sports area, Paolo Maldini, recently confirmed his departure. He is free, with many great clubs, such as Paris Saint Germain or Juventus, following his evolution.

Of course, to incorporate it, it will be necessary to pull the checkbook. The goalkeeper earned seven million euros net per year in Milan and rejected a proposal of eight million from the “Rossonera” board. The situation of uncertainty could destabilize “Gigio”, but those who are close to him in the concentration of Italy assure that they see him “serene” and focused solely on the selection.

And it is that this situation is not an absolute novelty for Donnarumma, who also lived difficult moments in 2017, before reaching an agreement with Milan to prolong his “Rossonera” experience. Of course, in that case he was emotionally touched. He was barely 17 years old and, while he was playing the European Under-21, some Italian fans answered him harshly, throwing fake tickets on the field to label him a “mercenary”. “Dollarumma” was the controversial nickname his detractors had given him in those months.

Finally Donnarumma reached an agreement with Milan, which also provided for the hiring of his brother, Alfonso, with a salary of one million euros net per season. The goalkeeper must now put aside the rumors about his future to treat himself to a European Championship as the protagonist with Italy, which returns to a great international showcase after five years of waiting and failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Their tournament will open in Rome with the three group stage matches, against Turkey, on June 11 (opening match), Switzerland (16) and Wales (20). Italy, trained by Roberto Mancini, relaunched itself after the lackluster management of Gian Piero Ventura and dreams of being crowned with its second European Championship title, after 1968. Donnarumma, Recently chosen as the best goalkeeper of the Italian Serie A season, he won a trophy in his career: the 2016 Super Cup.