Donnarumma explains the reason for his cold reaction after winning the penalty shootout

07/13/2021 at 12:03 PM CEST

Arnau blanch

We were all shocked Gianluigi Donnarumma’s cold reaction after stopping Bukayo Saka’s decisive penalty. The Italian goalkeeper became the hero of a dramatic run for English fans that packed Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to ‘Sky Sport’, Donnarumma confessed why he celebrated with more enthusiasm the moment when Italy reigned again in Europe 53 years later: “I hadn’t understood anything, I was already on the ground when Jorginho failed, I thought we had lost. After the stop, I walked away and checked that the VAR gave the go-ahead to continue, then I saw my colleagues running towards me and I already found out everything & rdquor ;.

Now, after his exhibition and being named Eurocup MVP, Donnarumma is about to be announced as signing of Paris Saint-Germain, but he has yet to give an explanation to the supporters of his team, AC Milan. “In these days I will talk about all this. What I can say now is that those colors will always be a part of me. Now I enjoy this party and from tomorrow I will be on vacation & rdquor ;.

Gigio confirms: he did not find out that Italy had won 😂 pic.twitter.com/wpMLb3eMJm – Alessandra Roversi (@AleRoversi) July 13, 2021

The Neapolitan goalkeeper, only 22 years old, is undoubtedly in the best moment of his short sporting career. After having played more than 200 games with Milan, having won the European Championship with Italy and about to sign for PSG, there are those who put Donnarumma among the candidates for the Ballon d’Orbut he has his feet on the ground. “I still have not realized what we have done. I listen to Ballon d’Or, but I honestly don’t think about it & rdquor ;, he confessed.