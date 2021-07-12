Donnarumma, Eurocup MVP

07/12/2021

On at 00:24 CEST

Italy won the penalties in the semifinals against Spain and repeated the recipe in the final to silence an entire and magical stadium like Wembley. Football does not live on merits, but on facts. And the facts say that Italy is the new champion of Euro 2020 because that is what Donnarumma wanted, among others.

The goal, as happened against Spain, was once again key in the grand final by saving two maximum penalties in an always fateful final against the ‘host’ England. The young goalkeeper, who is still waiting to close his signing for PSG, showed that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and the competition presented him with the greatest individual trophy: that of MVP.

The Eurocup considered that Italy would not have been European champions had it not been for the fantastic performances of the meta. That is why he won the award for the best player in the championship.