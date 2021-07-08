Donnarumma beats Pedri in the odds for the best young player of the tournament

07/08/2021 at 7:18 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

With the Euro 2020 Near its culmination, soccer fans and leading critics have already begun to assess in retrospect who the best players in the competition have been. So, as long as you name like Kane and Jorginho figure within such considerations, likewise there are independent evaluations for the youngest of the tournament, since there have been multiple referents who, without veteran status involved, have acted as such.

Among such names, one of the main ones that comes up is that of Pedri, the 18-year-old culé midfielder who, after a magnificent season with him Barcelona, has dazzled again with his football throughout the Eurocup from Spain. However, his outstanding performance has not been, according to the quotas, enough to prevail over Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Italian goalkeeper who appears as the highest candidate to win the award in question.

CANDIDATES FOR BEST YOUNG PLAYER OF EURO 2020

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 1.8 euros.Pedri: 2.63 euros.Bukayo saka: 10 euros.Declan rice: 15 euros.Mikkel damsgaard: 17 euros.

In this regard, the presence of azzurri in the final of the competition is a fundamental factor in the estimates, especially considering that Donnarumma saved the decisive penalty that sent the de Roberto Mancini to the last instance of the tournament. In addition, the young 22-year-old goalkeeper has the opportunity to play one more match and consolidate the great tournament that he has been able to materialize; a possibility that, from the list, is only shared Declan rice, who has not featured so prominently for the England team.