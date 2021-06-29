Donna Vekic takes away the place of the 30th final from tennis player Anastasia Potapova

06/29/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

Donna vekic, Croatian, number 49 of the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 6-1 and 6-4 in one hour and fourteen minutes to Anastasia Potapova, Russian tennis player, number 80 in the WTA. After this result, the tennis player gets the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Potapova managed to break serve once, while the Croatian managed it 5 times. In addition, in the first service Vekic had a 71% effectiveness, 4 double faults and achieved 63% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 62%, he made 6 double faults and got 51% of the points to the serve.

The Croatian player will face the Czech in the 30th final Karolina Pliskova, number 13 and seeded number 8.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) face a total of 238 tennis players. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those classified directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.