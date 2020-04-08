The hatching of a young player is always a reason for illusion, and even more so when that tennis player boasts a brilliant game and an outstanding charisma. These conditions have been met in recent years in Croatian Donna Vekic, and she does so before the proud gaze of an entire country, who recognizes in her a sports heroine who supports Marin Cilic as icons in current tennis. The current number 24 in the world gave an interview to Behind The Racquet where she talked about how her beginnings were and how badly she had it at certain moments in her career.

Love for tennis since she was little: “I am a tennis fanatic and I have loved this sport since I started playing from my little one. There is no better experience than playing a night game of Grand Slam with the entire court full of fans. I am privileged to dedicate myself to this sport , and that is that every day I am on a court either to play tournaments or to train, and when I am at home watching television I start to watch tennis matches “.

At one point in his sports career he thought it was not good to be a tennis player: “I remember a time when I was harvesting defeat after defeat. I was about 16 years old and I managed to chain up to seven defeats consecutively. I thought that it was not good to be a tennis player, but I managed to break this bad dynamic of results obtaining a victory in an ITF tournament in Wales In this sport it is very normal to have bad times, but you need to do your best to reverse the situation. “

Media pressure is the enemy for a young tennis player: “At 16 years old I was already in the top 100 and at 17 I already managed to win my first WTA title. Every time I got a good result in a tournament, in the following I would drop my benefits because I had a lot of pressure. I feel like I haven’t enjoyed the I tennis when I was between 18 and 20. Everybody expected me to win great things, but very few people in tennis end up doing it. “

Vekic believes that the great blame for the pressure on the tennis players lies with the media: “I remember reading a news story where I was classified as a tourist in a tournament. I am a person who does not usually read a lot of the press, but you always listen to people talk. I remember that I was not having a good tennis moment and I spent many hours training very hard to break that bad dynamic, and this type of confession from some media what makes you is complicate things even more. “

