Donna Brown He was 15 years old when he went to his local cinema, called Sunset, and there he lost his red wallet.

The ruby ​​red wallet disappeared while she was in the bathroom. Donna washed her hands and left her wallet there. When he returned to look for him, he was gone.

Inside the wallet was a collection of beautiful black and white photos and a special silver dollar, his ID cards, and his work permit.

Almost six decades later, Terry clark, the owner of the Sunset Theater, renovations began to turn the old theater into a remodeled performing arts center.

During construction, the crew found a red wallet taped inside the walls.

Terry knew that he needed to locate his rightful owner.

What moved me were the photos, ”he said. “The family photos, the friends who expressed my best wishes, ‘I hope we never lose touch’, all the things they wrote in the photos as we did with our yearbooks. That was Facebook in 1960, you took it with you… I didn’t know the story of those people, I didn’t know who passed away, I didn’t know what meaning they had for her, so I knew I had to get back to her. ”

Terry contacted members of his community on social media and asked if anyone could identify the mysterious red wallet … and then went one step further in an incredibly heartbreaking direction.

Terry Clark, owner of the Sunset Theater, said they found the wallet between the walls when they were getting ready to do renovations.





