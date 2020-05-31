Now 36 years old, at Monarcas, in Mexico, Valdivia remembered his spells at Palmeiras, between 2006 and 2008 and from 2010 to 2015, to Fox Sports. Feeling more loved than hated by the fans, he asks for a souvenir on the club’s social networks, called donkey Arnaldo Tirone, president in the relegation at the 2012 Brazilian, and said he felt betrayed by ex-president Paulo Nobre for driving him away of the cast at the end of the contract, in 2015, when he had already agreed with Al-Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates.

Valdivia said he would like to at least be invited to watch a Palmeiras game (Reproduction / Instagram)

Photo: Lance!

– Of course I want to go back. I would love to, one day, come back to at least watch a game as a guest. I am never remembered at all, I am never quoted. If you have a problem with me, you can call, send a message. For the seven years I spent there, I would like, one day, to be remembered on the club’s social networks, with congratulations, happy birthday, a video with my play. But, regardless of anything, I’m a palmeirense. Don’t forget that. I’m just happy to see Palmeiras, at the end of the year or a championship, appearing “champion” there. I am forever grateful and happy to be part of the history of Palmeiras – commented Valdivia.

– I will always be grateful and happy for this feeling of affection from the fans. I’m a guy in love with the club. I met two clubs: one f …, deep down, and one with everything bad coming out of Palmeiras. I went through both phases, the complicated one with the crowd invading CT, grabbing my foot, breaking a player’s car, threatening. And everything I went through at the club made me mature, grow, made me want Palmeiras even more. It is a very difficult club. In good phase, it is very beautiful. In a bad phase, and I went through many, it’s complicated, you have to endure a blow every day.

Below is a summary of the main topics covered by Valdivia:Play for the current team

– I would be happy, right? Having a quality team, giving the pass and the ball coming back round, with the coach Vanderlei, who I already know, and would not be a new team, in which I don’t know anyone and I can’t express myself. This team from Palmeiras is one of the best in Brazil and has been one of the best for a while now – he praised.

miss you

– Just now, I saw the campaign for the 2008 Paulista Championship on YouTube. Of course it is cool to see the games again, those titles that the fans cheered a lot, the old Lecture which is, for me, the best of all, very cool, small. You felt the environment. It was complicated when the crowd cheered and the team responded. I like to remember the good times I had at Palmeiras, it makes me happy to have this recognition with the fans – he said, affirming to be moved while seeing images of his goal in the semifinal of Paulista 2008, about São Paulo.

– I also cry watching these videos, see? Look at the field, the packed stadium. It was great. In addition to winning to make you money, and not everyone can do it, our profession has that. I can remember that I was important in a team from a country that lives football. When I left Chile, people said that I would be back in three months. But I can look back and say that I was always important while playing for Palmeiras, for better or worse.

Relationship with fans

– Adding here, taking it away, at the end, I, at least, feel that the fans have more affection and respect than hate. I was in a difficult moment for the club, disputing the Serie B. At the time, I talked to Marcos and he said that staying to dispute the Serie B would take me to another category – recalled the midfielder, pointing the identification of the crowd with his style.

– The Palmeiras fan always talks about this issue of me being different, irreverent, catching the ball and going forward, without fear. Today, it is very touch to the side, very tactical games. This made the fans like me so much, identify with my style of play. And I never did it for lack of respect. But football is a little bit boring. If you think a player belittled you, take the ball and go up and win the game, it’s simple – said Valdivia, remembering yet another reason to feel loved by the fans.

– Another issue is that the media caught my foot a lot. They liked it and bought the fight for me.

Current team x Palmeiras de Valdivia

– We suffered a lot in Serie B, because Palmeiras is a great team, with history, tradition, Libertadores champion, and disputing Serie B. It was all new for me and some players of the time. Now, there is a good team, good squad, good breakfast, good lunch, all good. Crowded field, new stadium … So, I wanted it too. The cast is very good, different from the rest – he commented.

– Any player wanted to play at that stage of Palmeiras. It was difficult in that other phase, when we had to win in order not to fall for Serie B or not to fall again. In 2014, I played against Athletico-PR with my whole leg busted. I had an infiltration and, after the game, I had a 20 cm leg opening, an examination showed that it was broken from the ankle to the pubis. So, in the end, I feel that the fan has more affection and respect than hatred for me.

Paulo Nobre

– I was very sorry with Paulo Nobre because he separated me from the club, left me training away from the team. It was not a legal treatment with someone who spent many years at Palmeiras and disputed the Serie B, with him as president. We suffer together. I felt betrayed by him – he defined.

– Paulo Nobre knew me and did not listen to me. I was very sad, because I had a relationship that was not one of friendship, but good because we had known each other for a long time. I felt betrayed. And this has nothing to do with the condition of president, it is one of the best that Palmeiras had, it is very palmeirense. But I have to say that I felt betrayed by leaving the cast.

Arnaldo Tirone

– Another one that did Palmeiras very badly was “Mentirone”. I’ll never forget his picture on the para. We were under a lot of pressure not to fall and he was on the beach. When I saw it, I said: this guy is worse than me, he is crazier. This is a real donkey. Sometimes I talk jokingly, but he’s really dumb. We in Series B and he on the beach, reading the newspaper. That was a real donkey – Valdivia insisted

Injuries

– I never hid that sometimes it was my fault, too much responsibility for having an injury and not taking the care I could. I ended up paying and suffering the consequences in the media, because the fan goes on the wave. But there were times when I was neither guilty nor responsible. I played several times without any conditions. For example: if the injury needed four weeks, I, with 20 days, had to be back to train and play, accelerated the processes, ran over weeks of recovery – he argued.

– Nobody defended me. It was better to be 100% responsible for the player than someone in the medical or physiotherapy department to say ‘we ran over the treatment, the responsibility is also ours’. I never had this defense or help, they always implied that it was my fault and irresponsibility, that I did not take care of myself. But I even paid a physical therapist out of my own pocket to help me avoid injuries. I did a lot, but they didn’t care. And today there is no one from that time in the medical department. They all left. And was it just me who was hurt? Didn’t you have other cases of injuries? There were many …

Alexandre Mattos

– 90% of the blame for not having stayed is Alexandre Mattos. When my contract needed to be renewed, there was that productivity business. I was very clear that I had no problem with that, but I saw a lot of strange things, which I did not accept because it was not right. If I went to the national team, I would not receive a salary. I thought it was unfair because, when you go to the national team, it’s a prize, it’s the best thing for the player, but for me, it would be a punishment – he said, citing, still signing Lucas Barrios, weeks before his departure.

– There were other strange things too. The scheme was to send me away and bring a well-known guy, shot, to go to the press that he (Mattos) brought Barrios. He told me he hadn’t called, talked or met with Barrios. When Barrios arrived, we talked and he told me that Mattos had gone to Chile in the Copa America. Mattos lied knowing that I could have talked to Barrios and he would tell me the truth.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s Spaniard

– Once, he was cursing me and didn’t know if I understood. He asked me if I would prefer him to speak in Spanish or Portuguese, he tried to speak in Spanish and I said that he had better speak in Portuguese. When he spoke Spanish, I didn’t understand … any. He thought he was speaking Spanish, but he wasn’t – smiled the midfielder, praising the current Palmeiras coach.

– Vanderlei seems to be angrier, swearing more, getting more on the player’s feet, but he’s a very nice and cool guy. I met him in 2008, he arrived all brown, he arrived, but, in a short time, I discovered a nice, sincere guy, who doesn’t hide anything, says what he needs to say. He’s a good coach, one of the best I’ve worked with.

Classics against São Paulo

– As a player, because there is only one wall that divides the CTs of São Paulo and Palmeiras, beating them has a different taste during the week, because I arrived at the CT and knew they were suffering on the other side. As the opposite happened when we lost. It was a pleasure to know that, on Monday, on the other side of the world, the guys were crying. Those who say they can’t do it are lying – Valdivia said, explaining the provocations to Rogério Ceni.

– It’s all part of the game. But it is because it is Rogério Ceni. If I were the goalkeeper for Guaratinguetá, nobody would say anything. But many palmeirenses and Corinthians fans hate Rogério Ceni, as many Palmeirenses and Corinthians fans may like it too. I had that taste when I could score in São Paulo, and there was always a provocation, but I didn’t go into the game saying “today, I’m going to play in his face”. It was just a coincidence – he smiled.

Eliminate Corinthians from Libertadores in 2018, by Colo-Colo

– When the key came out, many in the press said that the quarter-finals would be Corinthians x Palmeiras. It gave me extra motivation. Besides, of course, the Palmeiras fans played on my social networks, talking to eliminate Corinthians. Thank God, we did it. I had a giant joy. The stadium was packed, everyone was cursing me. Wonderful. It was a different taste, very special. In these games, you play with everything: race, heart, quality. And I did very well in both games, both in Chile and on their field.

Frustration at not facing Felipe Melo

– When Felipe Melo hit that Cerro Porteño player (he was sent off and served suspension in both games against Colo-Colo), I said I wanted to have the chance to face him. He’s a big guy, who accepts challenges in a good way. It would have been a good challenge for me. When I face a round guy, who played in Europe, winner, of the Brazilian team, the motivation is different. I would have liked to play against him in that Libertadores, but it was not possible – he said, laughing when asked if he would kick in a vacuum.

– He’ll hit me later (laughs). It is not a question of popping up, but then there would be other games, and I wanted to play the other games.

Gratitude to Palmeiras

– Speaking in a word what Palmeiras means to me is difficult, because I have lived many things in the club. I was almost beaten by the crowd in Argentina (in 2013) and then, in 2014, I played with my leg blown off, with the entire stadium singing my name. That’s what Palmeiras mean in my life. I was down here and up there, but, in the end, it is more affection, respect, passion and love that I feel from the Palmeiras fans for me. The best years of my life in football I lived at Palmeiras. Palmeiras made it possible for me to be known internationally, few Chilean players are winners outside their own country, and I am one of them. Palmeiras gave me all this. I will always be grateful.

Exchange of aggressions with Marcos Assunção, in 2012

– In a meeting we had in the locker room, there was confusion, yes. Assunção explained it very well afterwards, said positive things about me, that I was a good player, important for the club. He also played in a difficult time at the club, he was when we fell to the second division and then he didn’t continue. Yes, there was a confusion, but right after that, we talked. I expressed my point of view, what I felt, he too, and that’s why. Even though we were playing we were never friends, but we were teammates, each defending his own, and there was nothing more.

Doubt about the veracity of the kidnapping in 2012

– It was sad, right? I wouldn’t have to invent a kidnapping. Imagine: I’m going out with my wife to lie and say I was kidnapped. If I wanted to leave, I’d knock on Palmeiras’ door, say “enough, I can’t take it anymore” and leave. To say that everything was a lie was really slutty, a giant, terrible betrayal. And anyone who came to doubt never apologized to me. It’s easy to question and then let it go – he condemned.

– It was a dangerous situation, which happens in Brazil and in many countries in the world. Thank goodness, it was three, four hours, if I’m not mistaken, with my wife and me with a gun to my head. It was hard, hard. My family didn’t want to go back to Brazil anymore, but then we did, because we like Brazil. I have a house in Brazil and we think a lot about living in Brazil.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website