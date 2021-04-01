Donic comes out again to delve deeper into the Celtics’ wound

04/01/2021 at 09:58 CEST

EFE

Nothing stops Slovenian guard Luka Doncic as the leading and decisive player within the Dallas Mavericks They beat the Boston Celtics 108-113 away from home, in what was their second consecutive win.

Doncic, who stayed at the gates of a double-double, he contributed 36 points, as the maximum scorer, and captured eight rebounds, in addition to achieving the decisive goals in the final stretch of the game.

Although his weak point in the game was again the poor control of the ball that he had when he lost it eight times.

Another base, the reserve Jalen brunson finished as the second top scorer for the Mavericks by contributing 21 points and the Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis he reached 19 points with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Dallas led by as much as 23 points in the third quarter before the Celtics rallied to single digits in the fourth quarter.

However, in the end they endured the Celtics’ comeback attempt and the Mavericks (25-21) continue to lead the Southwest Division, half a game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs (24-21) and seventh in the Western Conference.

Also All-Star power forward Jayson tatum contributed 25 points and nine rebounds that put him in front of the attack of the Celtics (23-25), who suffered the second consecutive loss and they remain in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, which entitles them to play the playoffs, if they keep it.

The escort Jaylen brown he scored another 24 points and point guard Kemba Walker reached 22 for the Boston team.

The acquisition of Boston’s trade deadline, the German pivot Moe wagner, made his first start, with Robert Williams out of the team with an illness not related to coronavirus, and contributed two points with four rebounds and two assists.