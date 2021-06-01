Doncic’s unexpected ordeal

“It’s done, the Mavericks are done.” It was said, almost loudly, by Charles Barkley (by profession, loudmouth) on TNT. “The Mavs are not going to win any more games in this tie,” concluded the legendary former player, who tends so much to exaggeration and to jump into every pool he meets, TV is a show, which is known for its gafes and predictions that end proving hilarious. That, for some, gives hope to the Mavericks. And, well, the Mavericks have to grab something, of course …

In a handful of days, Texans They have gone from sensation to disaster, unable to capitalize on the 0-2 with which they left Los Angeles (2-2 now) on their track in front of some Clippers who, of course, have responded in a big way. From the well, with the ghosts of the bubble and public opinion feeding on them, they have stuck their heads out since they lost by 19 at the start of the third game. From there to his resurrection, his exhibition in the fourth and, again, everything in his hand to be in the semifinals of the West. We are facing a three-game miniseries, with a field advantage for the Clippers and the inertia absolutely under control, again, of Tyronn’s Lue. Luka Doncic, to top it all, has physical problems (very evident in the fourth game), a discomfort in the nerves of the neck that responds to the excess of responsibility to which the limitations of his team force him (the playoffs are not the regular season).

The Mavericks are a good team, but not a great team. They need constant offensive percussion (in the first three games they added at least 17 triples with at least 47% accuracy) because their defense is unreliable. It has moments, but it is not good enough when the playoffs arrive and the best teams in the NBA appear. And the Clippers are in that lot, with numbers that skyrocket as soon as the right combination is searched: +18.1 net rating in the regular season in games Kawhi Leonard played. With forward and Paul George together (only 1,028 minutes), 99th percentile for attack and 94th for defense. +17.2 net rating, devastating. And now there are the two of them, who spend 40 minutes a night each. And the Mavs are suffering them on a good basis.

Because the big questions are getting accentuated as the parties advance: the defense is weak and Kristaps Porzingis is not a reliable second star. The 22nd worst of the regular season, especially horrible when COVID raged, the protection behind has not grown as Carlisle expected for this season. It was an essential objective of the course. During stretches of the last game, the Clippers didn’t even execute blocks, they just opened the court and let Kawhi and George toast their defenders. No more. Almost street basketball. The Mavs need Tim Hardaway Jr in the team to be elite in attack and they need to be elite in attack to win games like these. But the forward does not contribute in defense. It’s not Doncic’s specialty either, and Porzingis has also sunk as a defender. since his last knee injuries. Kleber and especially Finney-Smith are good in that section, but not elite. So the Mavs play three low-key or downright bad defenders and two slick. Bad formula. The arrival of Richardson has not been the expected factor and, to make matters worse, the (already questioned when it occurred) departure of Seth Curry.

Porzingis averages 15.3 points and 4 rebounds in the series. A disaster. His defense is desperate and in attack he is not capable of punishing the small five of the Clippers. An incisive version of Latvian would be decisive to force some Clippers to play against style right now very comfortable. But Porzingis is not there and less and less is expected: if Doncic scores after assistance only 6% of his points, George 30% and Kawhi 49%, Porzingis (theoretically the fourth star of the series) he needs to be assisted in 91% of his scoring. That is, it does not produce its own baskets. I mean, it doesn’t do what the stars do. On defense, the Mavericks were already 5.6 percentage points worse with him on the track during the regular season. A brutal fact. Only with Doncic in action, the net rating was +5.6. Only with Porzingis, already negative (-0.7). And with both, another proof that things between them are not going well, -1.47. In its current version, Porzingis has no agility to defend on the outside or explosiveness to close the basket: The Clippers (Lue has found a decisive waterway there) take 31% of their shots near the rim and score 73% of them. Those are game over numbers.

To make matters worse, Doncic’s neck problems, which appeared in the third game and were highly visible in the fourth, further darken the picture. The Slovenian, even with his bad last night, he averages 33.3 points, 8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in the series. It is almost impossible to ask for more … except in one section. An incredible one: the free throws. It seems incredible, but the Slovenian is suffering a lot from the personnel line, an agony evidenced by his 0/5 in the fourth game, a horrendous figure that puts the total of the series at 13/32. That’s an unjustifiable 40.6%. Worse than his stat (40.9%) in triples.

Already in the 2020 playoffs Doncic was very weak in the personnel line: 42/64, 65.6%. It is, overall, 57.3% in their first 10 playoff games. Something improper and that exacerbates numbers that are not bad but not brilliant in the regular season: 73.5%. Valid … but little for a player like him. Shaquille O’Neal, whose trouble from the free throw line was legendary, finished his playoff career at 50%. Better than Doncic in this series against the Clippers. Dwight Howard, another denier legend, is 54% in the title playoffs. The comparison with these centers is anecdotal, but it gives a measure of the level of problem that Doncic has right now with a discipline that should give him many free points and in which he begins to show a dangerous psychological jam. It is not, in any case, the biggest of the problems right now for some Mavericks that tomorrow (04:00 at night from Wednesday to Thursday) they play a lot in LA Midseason, or more.