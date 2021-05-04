Doncic’s techniques pose a problem for the Mavericks

Luka doncicIn his third season in the NBA, he is finding a tough nut to crack in the referees, who are not tolerating his continuous protests and have put both the player and his team in a struggle at the most defining moment of the season. About to enter the decisive phase, which gives the option to continue fighting for the title or to be eliminated, the Slovenian has a cloud over his head: he could miss a match due to suspension soon.

The expulsion before last Sunday night against the Kings meant adding two more techniques to the account. It is at fifteen. With a more marked you will have to lose the next match automatically. And they have already reduced his sentence before, otherwise he would have to have served it already.

Dallas mavericks a lot is being played in the commitments of these two weeks. It depends on where you fall in the classification when the regular phase is closed, you can play more or less game and qualify or not directly. These are all commitments and the team depends on him to a huge extent, as has been proven time and again this year. The presence it is essential, for the redundancy, and the sanction can arrive at a critical moment.

“Do not worry, they are not going to point me to any more,” he told reporters after his expulsion from Sacramento.

The most fatalistic precedent in this regard is not far off. In the 2016 Finals Draymond Green had the game applied in the fifth, with the Warriors leading 3-1 and a single title win that ultimately went to the Cavaliers from LeBron James, who forced that technique with a discussion on the court. The dust that raised that only reinforced the idea that it is a necessary punishment to protect the referees from protests and preserve the good spirit of the game.