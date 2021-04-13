Doncic’s skill with the ball at his feet and his impossible basket that amazes everyone

Luka doncic He captured the spotlight in the Mavericks warm-up prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Slovenian player showed great ability to control the ball with his feet and a subsequent near-impossible basket from behind the rim.

A video that soon accumulated thousands of visits and retweets and that reveals the great talent of the former Real Madrid player.

The Sixers won 95-113 away from the Dallas Mavericks who they suffered the second consecutive defeat.

Embiid made all six of his free throws in the first four minutes and was 14 of 15 from the line when the Sixers left the mark at 8-4 late in the game.

Luka doncic once again, he became the leader of the Mavericks with 32 points, four rebounds and four assists.