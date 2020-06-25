We just learned that WIllie Cauley-Stein will not be in the restart of the NBA in Orlando. However, the Dallas Mavericks haven’t waited a second to replace him in the rotation.

Trey burke He will be the man to help Doncic’s team secure their playoff spot and go as far as possible. The point guard was on the Mavs’ roster last season and showed himself to be a decent backup, something he was not achieving in the Sixers, averaging just over 17 minutes, 9.7 points and 2.6 assists.

Free agent guard Trey Burke has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

Cauley Stein, meanwhile, has decided not to play as a precaution, since he and his partner are expecting a child for July, so they want to have everything under control. The signing of Burke helps a rotation that fell short, since Brunson had a shoulder operation