Doncic’s Mavericks say goodbye to the season

06/07/2021 at 3:48 AM CEST

.

The Los Angeles Clippers, with a great game by Kawhi Leonard and a great choral effort, broke the dream of Luka Doncic, who despite another gigantic performance (46 points, 14 assists and 7 rebounds) could not prevent the elimination of the Dallas Mavericks (126-111) in the first round of the playoffs (4-3).

The seventh and final most exciting match of the series so far in the playoffs did not disappoint at all.

Leonard was imperial for the Clippers and stroked the triple-double with 28 points (10 of 15 shooting), 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Sealed the deal. 📼 @honey highlights from an entertaining Game 7. pic.twitter.com/Nsw8F9O75l – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 6, 2021

The Los Angeles star was accompanied wonderfully by Marcus Morris (23 points and 5 rebounds) and Paul George (22 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists) within a team full of resources in which seven players scored more than 10 points.

The Clippers, who survived this series after being on the ropes 2-3, had great 3-point shooting (46%).

They also ended up rebounding with the local “curse” of this tie in which, until today, all the games had ended with visiting victories.

The Clippers will meet the Utah Jazz in the semifinals of the Western Conference.

For his part, Doncic, who for the second year in a row falls with the Mavericks against the Clippers in the playoffs, could not finish with a smile a tie in which he has left huge performances and to remember.

The Slovenian went from more to less (19 points only in the first quarter), he tried until the end and ended up melted after playing 45 minutes.

However, the point guard did not receive much support from his teammates and suffered the terrible percentage in the 3-pointers of the Mavericks (28% with 10 of 36).

Also the defense of Dallas was very marked in this defeat: it is very difficult to win a seventh game in the playoff when you concede 100 points in the first three quarters.

The Mavericks entrusted their staging to the Boban Marjanovic’s physical superiority in the paint, who easily found Kristaps Porzingis in very frank cuts to basket.

But the Clippers also came out with things very clear, within a very showy start by both teams, and the dominance of Kawhi Leonard was joined by Nicolas Batum with a dunk to mark ground (16-13 with 6.57 missing).

Before the changes from zone defense to individual of the Texans, the Angelenos took advantage of the intensity of their low five.

Leonard’s dunk after counterattack widened the difference despite Doncic’s three-pointer in a row (31-26 with 3.10 to be played).

In the end, the fabulous first quarter of the Slovenian, with 19 points (6 of 7 in shots) and unstoppable both in penetration and from the perimeter, turned the scoreboard (35-38).

The second unit of the Mavericks did not keep pace with the headlines and saw how the Clippers, with Paul George and Marcus Morris in front, took the helm of the game again (48-44 with 5.46 left). Doncic continued to shine in attack, but the Mavericks defense was watering against the enormous effectiveness of the locals.

Respect 🤝 @LAClippers | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/BVjJCQz8wp – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 6, 2021

In addition, the figure of the Mavericks was too lonely, except for the -this time- valuable contributions from Porzingis, while in the Clippers some secondary names such as Terance Mann or Nicolas Batum (63-54 with 2.24 to be disputed).

The Dallas team grabbed the rebounds (25 by 14 for the Clippers) and Doncic’s 29 points at halftime to hide their dismal percentage in the triple (26%).

But the Clippers went to the locker room ahead (70-62) after a fantastic display of marksmanship in the first half (63% from the field and 28% from 3s).

The Mavericks faced the restart with many homework to do and wasted no time: a 2-10 run, with Marjanovic and Hardaway Jr. crushing the Clippers’ passive defense, equalized the game in just two minutes (72-72).

The Dallas team finished the comeback and even managed a small cushion of 5 points, but a masterful dunk from Leonard, who had been missing in the second quarter, and two new triples from an extraordinarily accurate Morris returned control to the Clippers (86-81 in the absence of 5.08).

Doncic was entangled in passing and shooting errors that ended up infecting his entire team in an imprecise and erratic quarter of the Mavericks.

Quite the opposite was seen in the Clippers, increasingly oiled and empathetic, who extracted oil from each counterattack with Leonard leading the stampede, and who also benefited from contributions as interesting as Luke Kennard’s two triples in a row to finalize the penultimate quarter with everything in favor (100-85).

The clock was the Mavericks’ worst enemy, who urgently needed a radical change in the dynamics of the game.

But Leonard not only continued to torment them on defense but also managed to hold down a frustrated and tired Doncic with his inflexible marking (106-91 with 7.57 to be played).

The mistake in the outside shot continued to condemn the Dallas team, who did not lower their arms and who resorted to Marjanovic in the area for their last desperate attempt (111-100 with 4.37 to go).

Doncic put some fear in the body of the Clippers with 5 points in a row (114-107 with 2.06), but two triples by Jackson and Morris closed the party in style at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (USA).