Doncic’s black night: “One of the worst games I have ever played”

It was a great occasion for the Mavericks… but it ended in thunderous disaster. In the last game in Tennessee, Luka Doncic buckled a miraculous final comeback with an impossible triple over the horn, foreshortened leaping forward (113-114). As if they had that match burned, the Grizzlies played with a fury and concentration that, to put it mildly, were not matched by the Mavs.: 133-104 final and now 36-33 for the locals (in play in and hurrying options to be eighth and have a double life in that cross) and 40-29 for Rick Carlisle’s men, who tried to draw a thick veil as soon as the game ended (“we haven’t been well in 48 minutes”). The Mavs are now sixth, tied with a Blazers who place fifth.. To make matters worse, the Lakers (again in the box) closed the night with an agonizing victory against the Knicks and are placed (39-30) to a game of Mavericks and Blazers. The play in is still in the air …

The Texans sank in the second half (73-47 in a quarter). The Grizzlies began to run, to score easy baskets … and to take advantage Luka Doncic’s problems, slow and off-center, surely touched by a tremendous blow to the back before the break, in a fall above the publicity after trying to rescue a ball. The Slovenian assured that the cold would hurt more and that he did not know how he will be for today’s game, against the Pelicans. Depleted and in any case on a lousy day, he was caught in endless bounces by the defensive traps of the Grizzlies and played, perhaps, his worst game of the entire season: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 losses, shooting 4/16, 3-point 0/4, -23 in 26 minutes on the court.

Here’s a look at Luka Doncic fall over the advertising board on the baseline. Hit the ground hard but nice to hear the Memphis crowd cheer when he got up. pic.twitter.com/KRCbwLuzWM – Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 12, 2021

This is obviously not a normal Doncic game, who was resounding when it came to singing mea culpa on a night with more turnovers than baskets scored: “I wasn’t in the game, I wasn’t myself. This defeat runs of my account. We have to recover, but this has certainly been one of the worst games I have ever played. I have to be better than this. “Carlisle retired his starters with 10 minutes left (104-82). It was not worth trying, still without Kristaps Porzingis peror against some Grizzlies without Jonas Valanciunas or Jaren Jackson Jr. But with Kyle Anderson (15 points), 22 points from Brooks, 18 from Konchar and the usual lead from Ja Morant (24 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists).

Clippers don’t fail against Raptors

Meanwhile, the Clippers beat (96-115) some Raptors who do not play anything, who they just want the course in exile to end as soon as possible and that they wait for the draft to fly back. Without principals on the track, they were easy prey for a rival who conserva (46-23) the third place in the West, with a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Marcus Morris 14, Paul George 16, Zubac 18 with 10 rebounds and Mann, one of the revelations of the course, finished with 20 points.

In Sacramento, the Kings beat the impoverished Thunder (122-106) and retain their slightest hope of being in the play-in: 31-38, two and a half games behind the Spurs. It could not be otherwise against an opponent (21-49) who has only won one game since April 1 (1-22 in 23 games). Without Fox, Haliburton or Harrison Barnes, they shot for Kings Hield (21 points, 6 assists, 5 triples), Delon Wright (21 points) and Terence Davis (27 and 5 rebounds). In the Thunder, almost 20 minutes on the court for Gabriel Deck, who finished with 8 points.