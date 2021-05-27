“Doncic? You have to go for the snake’s head”

Mavericks go 2-0, travel to Texas to face Game 3, have tied the Clippers in the opening two games and convey a sense of superiority and extraordinary security. His two victories, of course, have had a proper name that could not be otherwise: Luka Doncic. The Slovenian went to 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the opening game, while in the second he scored 37 points, with 7 rejections and 7 passes to the basket. Two exhibitions of a legend that have allowed Rick Carlisle’s team to go ahead in an unexpected and deserved way, putting a theoretically superior rival in check and becoming on the 31st team to win the first two playoff games away from home. Of those, 27 have prevailed in the series. For giving another piece of information that benefits the Mavericks.

Mind you, the Clippers want to convey a sense of security, one that is not particularly justified. Because if, They have not yet lost the series and they have more than enough talent to come back and go to the semifinals. But they have many things to improve and no antidote to stop Doncic. Not even Kawhi Leonard, who has improved in the second round (41 points), but has not been the defensive response against the Slovenian, that he has done what he wanted in the 38 minutes that he has been on the track, with a spectacular launch series: 16 of 29.

Despite this, Tyronn Lue has limited himself to saying that the situation is the same and that they have to “win four games”. Neither does Paul George, reviled by public opinion, that place where the battles that decide wars are won.. The star has added 28 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists, a very complete but insufficient performance. And he has insisted on saying that the Clippers are not “worried”, despite having lost two consecutive games to a team. Who have won five victories in the regular season and that he has been speculating with the play-in until the last month of competition.

The one who did mention Luka Doncic was Reggie Jackson. The point guard has been the Clippers’ third-best player with 15 points and one of only three who has reached double digits in scoring. “They seem to be having fun. They seem calm and collected“He has said about the Mavericks. And he has personalized on the Slovenian star, who today has been sponsored by Dirk Nowitzki, who has been a luxury spectator at the Staples Center:”You have to find a way to cut off that snake head“. Clearer, water.