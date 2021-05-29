Doncic: “You can’t win every game, right?”

Luka Doncic returned to give a major basketball recital but the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers (108-118), a defeat that the Slovenian asked to put aside for

focus on the next match in this series that they dominate 2-1. “You can’t win every game, right?”, ironized the point guard in the press conference after the duel.

Doncic stroked the triple-double with 44 points (15 of 28 shooting, 7 of 13 3-pointers), 9 rebounds and 9 assists. But opposite he ran into the best version of the Clippers stars: Kawhi Leonard had 36 points (13 of 17 shooting) and 8 rebounds while Paul George had 29 points (11 of 18) and 7 rebounds. In this sense, Doncic asked “to forget this game and think about the next one”, which will also be played on Sunday in Dallas (USA).

During much of the meeting, the Slovenian was seen with discomfort in the part between the neck and the shoulder, but after the crash he said that it was only a puncture. “I think it will get better”, he assured.

The “incredible” support of the public

Kristaps Porzingis didn’t have a great night to escort Doncic and only got 9 points (3 of 10 shooting), 3 rebounds and 4 assists. However, the Latvian center stood out after the game the “incredible” atmosphere that was experienced in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where 17,705 people attended to the stadium in an image reminiscent of the pre-pandemic playoff atmosphere. “I was a bit surprised when we went in to warm up. There was a noise that I think I had not heard in my life“he pointed out.” I didn’t know if they had put it on the speakers of the pavilion to make it sound louder because the truth is that it was very loud. And throughout the game as well. Any play, any stop on defense, everyone stood up and clapped. The truth is that the support here in the playoffs is spectacular, “he added.