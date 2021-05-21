Doncic wants it all in the summer: Pre-Olympic and ‘playoffs’

In the event that the Mavericks overcome the first round of the playoffs, which will begin this coming Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 p.m. (Spanish mainland time zone), there is a problem that already flew over the franchise but that would be accentuated with the new situation. Luka Doncic wants it all. The objective of the genius from Ljubljana is to be with his national team, current EuroBasket champion, in the Pre-Olympic that gives rise to the Tokyo Games, which open just after the end of this NBA season, on July 23. And the dates don’t add up.

In an interview on The Hang Zone (The Ticket) Doncic has been clear with his intention to support Slovenia with his presence.

Going to the Olympic Games would be another addition that, due to the load of this season, would help little to the physical capacity of the player for that tournament and for the next season, with a higher risk of injury than usual. But it would be another story. For that his team would have to qualify. And the previous tournaments, divided into four venues, fall within the part of the calendar destined for the NBA playoffs. In Kaunas There will be Lithuania, South Korea and Venezuela on the one hand and Poland, Slovenia and Angola on the other hand, leaving only one team with a ticket to Tokyo. From June 29 to July 4 that opportunity will be put into play.

The Mavs they have in the Clippers to their first touchstone as fifth ranked in the West. On the dates of Pre-olympic the North American league will be with the last games of the table by conference, not yet with the Finals.

Whether or not Dallas is likely to advance that far, it is unlikely that the Texans will give Luka Doncic permission to go with their national team. But, being the undisputed star and knowing the desire to contribute to his national team after the success achieved in 2017, being due to the playoffs and the team that pays him can mean a moral blow and a strain for a Doncic who sees, despite being only 22 years old, a golden opportunity to see himself as a leader also in the Olympic Games.

