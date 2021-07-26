Doncic scores 48 points in his Olympic debut and annihilates Argentina

Historic debut of Luka doncic At the olympic games. The Dallas Mavericks player has annihilated Argentina leading the victory of Slovenia (118-100) with a prodigious performance: 48 points in 31 minutes of play.

Doncic finished the game with 48 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and 6 triples. The Slovenian has made 18 of 29 in the field goal, 6 of 14 in triples and 6 of 7 in free, and his team has made a +34 on the scoreboard with him on the court.

The Slovenian leader started by scoring 17 points in the first quarter and reached the half-time with 31 points and 8 rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

His 48 points constitute the second highest score in Olympic history, tied with the 48 scored by the Australian. Eddie palubinskas against Mexico in Montreal 1976. Only one player surpasses Doncic’s mark, the legendary Oscar schmidt, which endorsed 55 points to Spain in Seoul 1988.

Additionally, Doncic becomes the first player in Olympic Games history to make a 40-5-5 match.

The player who had scored the most points for Argentina in the Games until today was Arvydas sabonis, which made him 30 in Atlanta 1996.

The Slovenians dominated the game at will against an Argentina that failed in defense and that moved very poorly from the triple (5 of 31) and on the rebound (32 sacks by 59 of the Slovenians).

Slovenia went into halftime winning 62-42 and had a 30-point lead in the third quarter, 82-52.

In addition to Doncic’s display, the Slovenians had 22 points of Prepelic in 22 minutes of play, 12 of the NBA Cancar and 11 and 14 rebounds of Tobey.

Argentina gave a very bad image, without serving the 23 points of the fireproof Luis Scola, 41, the 21 points, 4 assists and 3 steals of the NBA Facundo Campazzo and the 17 points and 8 rebounds of the NBA too Gabriel Deck.