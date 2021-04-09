Doncic, Sabonis, Rudy … the most remembered players who have been in Madrid and the NBA

Wayne Hightower (center, US)
Real Madrid 1961-62 and NBA 1962-1967 (San Francisco Warriors, Baltimore Bullets, Detroit Pistons).
Photo: Universal Corbis / VCG via Getty Images
Fernando Martín (power forward, Spanish)
Real Madrid 1981-86 and 1987-89 and NBA 1986-87 (Portland Trail Blazers).
Photo:
Larry Spriggs (forward, US)
Real Madrid 1986-87 and NBA NBA 1982-86 (Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers).
Photo: The Denver Post Denver Post via Getty Images
Wayne Robinson (center, US)
Real Madrid 1983-86 and NBA 1980-81 (Detroit Pistons).
Photo: The Denver Post Denver Post via Getty Images
Linton Townes (forward, US)
Real Madrid 1985-86 and NBA 1982-1985 (Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, San Diego Clippers, San Antonio Spurs).
Photo: The Denver Post Denver Post via Getty Images
Brad Branson (center, US)
Real Madrid 1986-88 and NBA 1982-83 (Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers).
Photo: The Denver Post Denver Post via Getty Images
Joe Arlauckas (power forward, US)
Real Madrid 1993-98 and NBA 1987 (Sacramento Kings).
Photo:
Johnny Rogers (forward, Spanish of American origin)
Real Madrid 1998-89 and NBA 1986-1988 (Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers).
Photo:
Drazen Petrovic (guard, Croatian)
Real Madrid 1988-89 and NBA 1989-1993 (Portland Trail Blazers, New Jersey Nets).
Photo: Ken Levine Getty Images
Stanley Roberts (center, US)
Real Madrid 1990-91 and NBA 1991-1999 (Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers).
Photo: The Sporting News Sporting News via Getty Images
Carl Herrera (power forward, Venezuelan)
Real Madrid 1990-1991 and NBA 1991-1999 (Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Vancouver Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets).
Photo: Jed Jacobsohn Getty Images
Rickey Brown (center, US)
Real Madrid 1991-93 and NBA 1980-1985 (Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks).
Photo:
Arvydas Sabonis (center, Lithuanian)
Real Madrid 1992-95 and NBA 1995-2001 and 2002-03 (Portland Trail Blazers).
Photo: Andy Hayt Getty
Sasha Djordjevic (point guard, Serbian)
Real Madrid 1999-02 and NBA 1996 (Portland Trail Blazers).
Photo: FELIPE SEVILLANO DIARIO AS
Raúl López (point guard, Spanish)
Real Madrid 2000-2002 and 2006-09 and NBA 2002-05 (Utah Jazz).
Photo: STEVE WILSON REUTERS
Zan Tabak (center, Croatian)
Real Madrid 2001-02 and NBA 1994-98. 1999-2001 (Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers).
Photo: FELIPE SEVILLANO DIARIO AS
Elmer Bennett (point guard, US)
Real Madrid 2003-05 and NBA 1995-1997 (Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets).
Photo: FELIPE SEVILLANO DIARIO AS
Marko Jaric (point guard, Serbian)
Real Madrid 2009-10 and NBA 2002-2009 (Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies).
Photo: Jed Jacobsohn Getty Images
Gustavo Ayón (pivot, Mexican)
Real Madrid 2014-2019 and NBA 2011-14 (New Orleans Hornets, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks).
Photo: Jim McIsaac Getty Images
Andrés Nocioni (forward, Argentine)
Real Madrid 2014-17 and NBA 2004-2012 (Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers).
Photo: EMILIO COBOS DIARIO AS
Rudy Fernández (forward, Spanish)
Real Madrid 2011 and 2012-and NBA 2008-12 (Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets).
Photo: STEVE DIPAOLA REUTERS
Willy Hernangómez (center, Spanish)
Real Madrid 2013-14 and 2015-16 and NBA 2016- (New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets).
Photo: JAVIER SORIANO AFP
Sergio Rodríguez (point guard, Spanish)
Real Madrid 2010-16, NBA 2006-10 and 2016-17 (Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers).
Photo: Nick Laham Getty Images
Nikola Mirotic (power forward, Spanish of Montenegrin origin)
Real Madrid 2010-14, NBA 2014-2019 (Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks).
Photo: Mike Ehrmann AFP
Luka Doncic (guard, Slovenian)
Real Madrid 2015-18, NBA 2018- (Dallas Mavericks).
Photo: Kevin C. Cox AFP
Walter Tavares (center, Cape Verdean)
Real Madrid 2017- and NBA 2015-17 (Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers).
Photo: Europa Press Sports Europa Press via Getty Images
Anthony Randolph (power forward, US)
Real Madrid 2016- and NBA 2008-2014 (Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets).
Photo: FELIPE SEVILLANO DIARIO AS
They Thompkins (power forward, US)
Real Madrid 2015- and NBA 2011-13 (Los Angeles Clippers).
Photo: JAVIER GANDUL DIARIO AS
Jeffery Taylor (escort, Swedish)
Real Madrid 2015- and NBA 2012-15 (Charlotte Bobcats / Hornets).
Photo: Sam Sharpe USA Today Sports
Facundo Campazzo (point guard, Argentine)
Real Madrid 2014-15 and 2017-20 and NBA (Denver Nuggets).
Photo: Angel Martinez Euroleague Basketball via Getty
Gabriel Deck
Real Madrid (2018 – 2021) and NBA (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Photo: JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA DIARIO AS
