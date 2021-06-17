Doncic, on Nelson’s departure: “I don’t make the decisions”

The season is over in Dallas, but the movements are as or more important than during it. And especially for Luka Doncic. The Texas franchise is at a vital point with respect to its star. They have the what, to surround him better, but they lack the how. For now, the Slovenian will be the first player to sign more than 200 million since a rookie deal. After being selected, for the second year in a row, in the All NBA quintets, his contract options have skyrocketed and, barring a totally unexpected twist, he will make them count. Next season, he will keep the 10.1 million of his current salary; but, from the course 2022-23, and with the player’s go-ahead, the figure would skyrocket under the aforementioned standards. “It seems to me that you already know the answer,” he replied to whether he would accept the super maximum that he will have on the table.

Nothing suggests that Doncic denies the signature. If he did, in the summer of 2022 he would be a free agent, but with a qualifying offer of 13.3 million that the Mavericks could use to match any offer and prevent him from leaving. It wouldn’t make sense, but right now, Luka doesn’t seem entirely happy in Dallas. At least, this is what the latest information from the United States indicates and, now, also his words, far from a poisoned dart towards the franchise, but revealing enough to understand that something is happening within the franchise. Many leaks, many alleged confrontations and cross statements.

The last movement, which is not minor, the departure of Donnie Nelson as general manager of the franchise. A figure, according to the American journalists, very loved by the Slovenian base. “Let’s face it: Donnie is fired. The only one who is upset is Luka Doncic. They are very close,” said Marc J. Spears yesterday on The Jump (ESPN). Today, Doncic himself has been the one who has corroborated it. “It was a bit difficult for me. I really like Donnie. I have known him since I was a child and he was the one who selected me. It was difficult for me to see that, but I am not the one who makes decisions there,” he told the media, in a conference on the occasion of his next commitments with the Slovenian national team, with which he hopes to be in Tokyo. “I can not wait any longer to put on the national jersey. I enjoy playing basketball. I have not played for a week and I am missing basketball. I am ready and I hope that we qualify for the Olympics,” he said about the latter.

Ahead, a lot of hope; but, even so, Doncic will not stop being attentive to what happens in the offices of his franchise. A few days ago, . published an article exposing the figure of Haralabos Voulgaris and explaining his difficult relationship with the franchise player. Voulgaris, director of quantitative research and development, is a figure very close to that of the franchise owner, Mark Cuban, but who falls far short of Doncic’s liking. “It is not a critical point for Doncic in the Mavs … but it could go towards one”, is gotten to enunciate in the article. Now, with the departure of Nelson, it does not seem that the situation is going to improve. For more inri, Rick Carlisle, the team’s coach, who does not seem to have Doncic’s total confidence, also seems to raise doubts at the decision-making top of the organization. “The thing has really been in the air”, it is assured in the same article. More doubts, more changes … and fewer certainties for Luka, who has a clear goal: “I have not done anything yet. My goal is to win the championship. There is still a long way to go,” he reiterated at the press conference as a member of the Slovenian team.

Donnie Nelson’s departure

Now, Tim Cato and Sam Amick, in ., again shed light on the situation. One that, due to its history and history, is of capital importance. Donnie Nelson had been general manager of the franchise for 16 years, he had, of course, been part of the greatest feat of the organization, the ring with Dirk Nowitzki, and now he was about to repeat the path of Doncic’s hand, as he had traced it himself, as Luka himself explains. Without going any further, Nelson, in addition to his own office work, also worked as a scout, and he was the one who decided to bring both the German legend and the Slovenian reality. It followed him from day one. To be exact, since his third game as a professional, and he was clear that he should be his choice in the Draft when the time came, he should be the one who, over time, chose (because you can never do more than that) to fill in that future that Dirk was going to leave empty: “I had this feeling and I thought that I could play as an organizer, that it was like a cross between Magic and Bird. That’s the first thing I saw. That and that it was a triple-double machine,” Nelson recalled this season, about your first notes in the follow-up notebook.