Doncic, on his refereeing problems: “I complain too much”

That Doncic, at 22, is already an NBA superstar is no secret. Which, due to his age, still has room for improvement, either. Within the court, it is difficult to find aspects in which he can progress (within his profile as a player, of course). And, when there are, he himself strives to give that push that he lacks. This same season, an example is his increase in precision from long distance. He started the course by shooting fatally and, now, the story is very different. In his first ten games, he only managed to convert 26% of his triples; today, he stands at 35.7%, his best mark since he has been in the US league. In the last two games, in which his team, Dallas, has had a lot at stake, the percentage shoots up to 43.5%, with 23 attempts. He plays, analyzes, reflects and, usually, ends up excelling in what he sets out to do.

Now, he has a new open front: his referee complaints. And it has also been proposed to solve it. Mainly, because they are on the verge of bringing him a serious problem for his interests and those of his franchise: a penalty game. Currently, Doncic accumulates 15 technical fouls; one more, it would mean leaving his team without its great star at the most momentous moment of the regular season. He does not want it to happen and he already made it clear after the last infraction committed, against the Sacramento Kings: “Don’t worry, they won’t point out any more to me,” he said after the game. A meeting that also meant their only defeat in the last six games. Neither Doncic, who already has animosity per se, nor Dallas want to have to go through the ‘play-in’ to access the playoff spots. An extra wear and tear that, when push comes to shove (if it comes down to it), can take its toll. Losing the player for these final league games would be a serious setback.

After the prestigious victory against the Brooklyn Nets, the Slovenian player went further. Not only did he signal his commitment not to accumulate any more techniques, but he promised to change his behavior towards the referees. And it is not a new or specific problem. In the past season, Luka has already accumulated 13 technical fouls, two less than the current ones. “I complain too much. I have to stay calm and not talk to the referees. (It is difficult) with all the emotions in the matches, but obviously I have to stop. It is difficult for me on the court, because of the way I play, but I realize and I have to work on this, “he told the press. A declaration of intent according to his party, of great maturity. Luka, who had not signed a great third quarter, faced the last one changing his role, temporizing and generating advantages and shooting positions for his teammates. “When Luka goes through periods in which he does not score, he finds other ways to impact the game. He recovered very well during that stretch. He passed the ball to his teammates so that they could show off,” said Rick Carlise, his coach. after the game, one more step.