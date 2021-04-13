Doncic misses the train for the MVP

At the beginning of the season, Luka Doncic was the favorite to win the MVP 2020-21 in the bookmakers. And of course, Slovenian numbers are from applicant with award chevrons, for which he finished fourth (behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and James Harden) last season: 28.6 points, 8 rebounds and 8.6 assists. Similar to that magical 2019-20 season in which he entered the Best Quintet, he was an all-star for the first time and played his first playoffs, with a fantastic level in a disputed first-round series against the Clippers, whom the Mavs they made sweat despite the physical problems of Kristaps Porzingis and Doncic himself.

But this season, his name (although he was all star again, obviously) has disappeared from the top of the favorites ranking. It has to do, to a large extent, with the ups and downs of the Mavericks, who are anchored in seventh place in the West and that they have gone to more (although now they are in another small pothole) since the accumulated casualties due to the impact of COVID affected them drastically: 8-13 on February 2, after six consecutive defeats, and 29-24 now even though they haven’t added in three of their last four games (they were 28-21 a week ago).

So, Where is the candidacy of Luka Doncic? Tim Cato, who covers the Mavs’ information for The Athletic, has asked five of his fellow media who were last season among the specialized journalists that the NBA chose to decide the award for the best player of the season: Joe Vardon, Josh Robbins, Fred Katz, Chris Kirschner, and Will Guillory. The feeling, after seeing the opinions of the five, is that Doncic is out of the cabal this year, a course marked by the injuries of Joel Embiid and LeBron James, which have given Nikola Jokic an advantage, and the excellent level of Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetounmpo, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul …

First, Cato asks his colleagues how they place Doncic in a panorama disturbed by injuries and in which Jokic emerges as a great favorite. Here’s the highlight of his responses, which show the Slovenian has it raw despite the Mavs’ growth as the season has progressed:

Vardon: The truth is, I didn’t have Doncic in real consideration for the award before and I don’t have him now. Injuries have changed everything. He was going to vote for LeBron James followed by Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. He was injured before LeBron and has already returned, but in that time Jokic has distanced himself already, in my opinion. As for Doncic, I am aware of his level and the growth of the Mavericks, but I would vote Damian Lillard sooner for what he has done without CJ McCollum and without Jusuf Nurkic. I’d even vote for Chris Paul first for what he’s doing with the Suns.

Katz: It depends on how much we open our hand. But among the applicants is Doncic, yes. The problems of his team at the beginning of the season had nothing to do with him, it was a matter of health protocols, and after a bad run in January he has been very good in the shot of three afterwards. He’s doing all those things that he does… let’s call them Luka stuff. But my pick right now is Nikola Jokic.

Kirschner: After the injuries of LeBron and Embiid, for me Jokic is the leader now. And behind would put Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. And behind that is where I put LeBron, Embiid, Doncic, Curry, Chris Paul, Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Kawhi Leonard. Doncic for me is in that group, but I would not consider him for the top three positions. Not right now, for the top five.

Guillory: If I had to vote today, I would vote for Nikola Jokic, followed by Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The rest is tough with LeBron and Embiid’s injuries. I think I’d put James Harden fourth and Joel Embiid fifth. Doncic is playing an incredible season, and he is an obvious choice for the Best Quintet.But I have a hard time putting him ahead of those players with the Mavericks in seventh in the West. But if they keep winning games and go up …

Cato also wants to know if Doncic’s effort to improve on defense it is something that journalists who vote for the MVP take into account.

Vardon: Yes, it shows that he tries more in defense. In the bubble its deficiencies were very visible. It’s not the most important thing to me, but there were years when I didn’t vote for LeBron with the Cavs because of how he let go on defense. So yeah, defending better helps Doncic’s options.

Robbins: Yes, defense plays a role, which is why I voted for Giannis last season. But the Mavs are still an ordinary team on defense.

Katz: I would say that at least it has not been a sustained negative factor in defense. He holds up against opposing point guards better than before and is more physical with tall forwards as well. But you certainly can’t speak of him as an MVP-level defender., as it happens with Antetokounmpo and Embiid.

Kirschner: It is clear that it has improved. I cover the Hawks, and there’s a lot of talk about it because of the timeless comparisons to Trae Young. It is something very important to him in the long run. But now it is not a factor to vote for him, he is still not good enough. His anticipation and fitness have improved, but not yet to be a point in his favor.

And finally, everyone agrees that only an exceptional streak of the Mavs in this final leg of the season would give Doncic options to actually fight for his first MVP.

Vardon: What would have to happen is that your team does not finish seventh in the West. Play very well, beat some teams, have a home court factor in the playoffs … while Doncic scores points, assists, wins games in the last quarters … Otherwise, there are players who are better.

Katz: The Mavericks have to do their best and he has to be the catalyst. This year is even more important than the past for his team, and that the past had the most efficient attack in history: the Mavs are 9.3 points for every 100 possessions better with him on the track. That’s MVP data… but Jokic’s with the Nuggets is +14.4. But as the season has gone, and looking at Lillard and Harden, he’s not even sure his place in the First Quintet. I think Doncic will be MVP one day, but moving up this high in the remainder of this season is not going to be easy.