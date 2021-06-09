Doncic: “Kristaps Porzingis is a great player and that’s it”

The Mavericks season finale has reopened a drawer that has never been closed. The relationship between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis is the order of the day and more so with the disparate performance of the two players in the first round tie against the Clippers. That there is tension between them is something that they do not hide even in the franchise, with the owner putting in context the one that Nowitzki and Terry had in their day and that both won in 2011 as if Doncic and Porzingis were also in that position. They will most likely have to play with it next season as well, as the Latvian’s contract is huge (he has 101.4 million and 3 years left) and Dallas’ market options for him are tiny..

After losing the series of NBA Playoffs 2021 several phrases of the two protagonists have resounded. With a leisurely style, thinking twice about the answer as he has done on other occasions on this topic, Porzingis spoke about how he feels about his position on the team. “Good question. I’m fine. I’ve tried to work hard and translate it, to do my part, to listen to the technicians and know what they ask me to do, and that’s it,” he said, adding that “I try not to overthink. and focus on what I can control “and that” I want to be better physically and on the court, the rest will resolve itself. ” Moments after the defeat, he assured that “there is a mental battle” in reference to his role in the team’s game: “This is not what I’m used to and what I feel more comfortable with, so I try to be as professional as possible. that I can”. Doncic was questioned at the end of the campaign press conference about his union with his teammate, who was very strong at the time of the transfer with the Knicks but has been declining over the months, and his phrase suggests part of the problems with him: “He’s a great player and I think we should use him more. That’s all.” Rick Carlisle, the coach who is responsible for the way they both have to play, is conciliatory: “When they have played together and have had the option of picking up pace for a long period of time, the cycle has always been positive. “.

The situation is not easy. As explained by himself Porzingis, the game of low post and, in general, in the painting that developed in the Knicks and that surprised many people has been a bit outdated given the new trends in the NBA. Carlisle is also one of those who advocates that Liepaja, who is only 25 years old, play with a more modern style and take advantage of his good outside shot. Especially in this season he has been reduced to the lopsided positions of the front area and to the corners, all on the outside and without gaining advantages due to height at the posts, and asking with ostensible gestures for the ball if it was unmarked and Doncic he kneaded the ball too much.

Tim MacMahon tells ESPN that Porzingis has been frustrated by the way Doncic leads the team and also by his fame, adding that he has not felt like a second scorer but a forgotten player.

Do not forget that the season began with Porzingis resting because of one of his knees. It limped out of the bubble in 2020 and has had to pick up pace at forced marches in the months of February and March to reach the decisive matches fairly well. Despite this, he has been seen more impaired defensively, where his intimidating aura has begun to fade long-armed, unable to regain position and late from outside the perimeter to the painting. Physical appearance weighs heavily on him when it comes to seeing himself with confidence to be at the level of Doncic, something very different in other colleagues like Hardaway or Finney-Smith.

Their numbers speak clearly that fewer options help higher demands. In the regular season his numbers have been almost traced to those of the previous one, around 20 points and 9 rebounds, but in the playoffs the downturn is very pronounced: 10 points less, 3 rebounds less … The really curious thing is who has, on average, two fewer shots per game and, going to the triple section (which is now being asked, almost exclusively in attack), there is only one shot per appointment and the percentage of success has fallen almost by half .

The affinity between the two young Europeans seemed to mark the Mavs’ first big point for build something important around Luka Doncic, manifest star of the League, but it is not so easy. Be able to involve Kristaps Porzingis In this already extreme situation, it is now the most important challenge in the short term.

