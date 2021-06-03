Doncic is the chosen one – AS.com

There are talents, special talents, very special talents, and period talents. If time does not end by placing Luka Doncic in this last group, the timelines will have taken hitherto unsuspected paths. The Slovenian arrived after staying, being the leading scorer of his team, with 19 points in the last game. In a constant martyrdom of physical, mental and basketball pain. With an impenetrable-faced Kawhi Leonard who does not know the term pity and a Luka who could barely turn his neck, and his body, to the left. It was not the case in the fifth round. It has not been the case in a match that can mark a before and after in the series (100-105). It has not been the case when geniuses have to show up. Again, indefensible. Again, the biggest monster of aspiring Clippers who, when they meet a Doncic in good (more or less) physical condition, they come to nothing. He needed help, but all legends have needed it at some point. After a recital of 42 points, 8 rebounds and 14 assists, he made bad decisions in the final moments. Errors that could have been very expensive if not for a Tim Hardaway Jr., again, as in the second game, supreme in the clutch time, with a vital triple and, above all, a rebound that dictated sentence. Kawhi was able to tie, but Toronto did not show up. He didn’t even touch the ring. Advantage for Dallas (3-2) and opportunity to sentence.

The value of victory was present from before we started. The stakes were strong and the price to pay, expensive, very expensive. Tension from the beginning, intrinsic to the moment, to what has been lived and what remains to be lived in the series. Three minutes from the end of the first quarter, a flagrant foul by Marcus Morris against Maxi Kleber and a push from the second on the first. Before and after the action described, a constant: Doncic. 19 points at the end of the first quarter and no gesture of pain. The kinesiology tapes were still there, but everything was different. So much so that, in 12 minutes, the point guard scored the same goals as in the previous game. And what points. Brand of the house, one after another registered as basketball property. Step-back and triple to start, false slow layup to continue. Fade away to increase range from long distance and express lesson on how to face the hoop. He was having a good time, with a double step back before Kawhi that brought out that smile, that grimace that all gamers share. The punishment imposed by the first on the second wanted to be repaid.

And with Luka being Luka, his absence is almost as noticeable as his presence. As soon as the second quarter started, advantage through the air. Rondo enjoying, scoring and spinning passes in transition. 36-37 and call the emergency service, which responds in Slovenian. First action, assist and triple for a Hardaway Jr. who had started reminding more of the first two games of the series than the last two. And he ended up confirming it. This can be a long, long chess game. There is time for everything. To trust what has worked so far and to innovate. To look for that definitive hit of effect. Rick Carlisle surprised him from the start as Tyronn Lue had surprised in the previous match, although in the opposite direction. Then, the Los Angeles coach was betting on going without a pivot to catch Doncic; Today, the Texan placed Marjanovic, along with Porzingis, at the start. It did not go wrong, but it cannot be attributed great merits either. Luka participated in 83% of his team’s points, the absolute record in the playoffs. The player who, in a game, has had the most weight in the score of his team throughout history. In just 11 finals games, he already has the same 40-point (4) encounters as Magic Johnson, Karl Malone and Tim Duncan. Hardaway Jr. accompanied with a remarkable 20 + 7 + 2, mostly, of course, after a pass from the former Madrid player; and of the rest, no other Dallas player reached double figures in scoring.

Critical advantage

Both from the bench and from the court the thing today was tugging. Of small movements that could convince a balance sentenced to give up. With those the Clippers began the third quarter, with a triple by Marcus Morris and a shot from the middle distance by Kawhi that meant their maximum advantage of the game so far: 5 points (67-62). Then, Leonard’s own stopper to Marjanovic (yes, to Boban) and a pitched battle for the rebound. Each ball was trading higher. In short, they were that value of victory. And if you were talking about maximums on one side, also on the other. Market law. A magical string of tangible dreams from Doncic left the third quarter with the biggest advantage of the game for the Mavs (75-89). Hardaway Jr. started the ride with five points in a row and Luka finished a 0-9 run for the newspaper library: alley oop from the first to the second, as a witness, basket from the middle distance feigning with a trick of pass and triple. Taste of judgment. Up to five Clippers players hit double-digit scoring (remember the Dallas numbers …), but none could counter Doncic’s strength. Paul George, a constant martyrdom inside and out, left until 23 + 10 + 6, Reggie Jackson, with a sensational 6 of 12 in triples, to 20 + 2 + 3 and Marcus Morris, also impeccable from long distance (4 of 8), to 16 + 7 + 3. The world against Doncic and Doncic wins the world. And Kawhi, his executioner the night before, with a 20 + 5 + 5, a 2 + 1 that left the game at 100 to 101 at 40 seconds and the bitter feeling of failing in the final responsibility.

Although nothing was decided today, the reward could be, without falling into exaggerations, of the seventh game. Many fronts were calibrated and more recent history was turned upside down. It is being a special tie and it is no secret. It is the third time in history the first five road games have been won in a playoff series (Nets-76ers in 1984 and Spurs-Rockets in 1995), and Dallas has a chance to culminate in Los Angeles. It is the series that has placed, again, Doncic’s name next to Michael Jordan’s (they are the two players in history who average the most points in the playoffs). It is a series not suitable for the faint of heart, in which one day you are at the top, the next you fall to hell and, suddenly, you wake up in Olympus. The 2-2 of last season, which started from a 2-0 in favor of the Clippers, was present again to decide their next step: to follow the reverse course marked by a symmetrical narrative that could even scare or break the page and write something totally new. For now, the script leans towards the former. He is inclined to give Dallas the advantage the Clippers had, and used, last year. He is inclined to choose Luka Doncic.