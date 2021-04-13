Doncic: “I don’t see the point of playing a play-in in the NBA”

Luka doncic is another of the players who are openly against the idea of ​​playing a play-in in the NBA to settle the last places in the playoffs, the qualifiers in which the title is decided each year. He says it, in his case, seeing that his Mavericks are in danger of falling to those positions in the Western Conference, where there is a month to see how the top positions are configured and how the Lakers, the current champions of this competition, are armed. .

“I do not understand the idea of ​​playing a ‘play-in’. You play 72 games to get into the ‘playoffs’, then you lose two in a row and you are already out of the ‘playoffs’. I do not see the sense of this,” he said later of another defeat.

“We are fighting for sixth place right now. But maybe we can opt for something else,” the Slovenian also declared.

The Mavericks are now in seventh place, with the Blazers two victories above (6th) and the Lakers four wins over them and without LeBron and Davis (5th).

The play-in format runs from 7th to 10th place, there are four contenders for two holes in the playoffs. The seventh and eighth play a match, with the winner entering and the loser waiting for the winner of the duel between the ninth and tenth to see who takes the other place. It will occur at both conferences.

The Blazers and the Grizzlies They have already played this format, adapted to those circumstances, in the bubble of Florida. The idea caught on because of how well received it was, especially due to a hobby eager for distractions (the more the better) in the midst of the pandemic, and has adhered to the normal calendar for now.