Doncic hits first and the Mavericks scare the Clippers

05/23/2021

On at 11:02 CEST

EFE

Luka doncicWith a triple-double, he led the Dallas Mavericks to a very close and fought victory (103-113) against Los Angeles Clipers that helped them regain the home court factor in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Doncic He was the compass of the Dallas team throughout the game and had 31 points (11 of 24 shooting), 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

At his side, very effective ones also shone Tim Hardaway Jr. (21 points with 8 of 13 shooting) and Dorian Finney-Smith (18 points with 7 of 9 shooting).

The Mavericks boasted of a great success facing the basket (50% in field goals and 47% in shots of three) that contrasted especially with the lack of aim of the Clippers from the triple (27% with 11 of 40 in shots) .

On the part of the Angelenos, Kawhi Leonard (26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists) and Paul george (23 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists) were the most outstanding.

Serge Ibaka, who returned to the courts in the penultimate game of the regular season after two months injured, added 8 points (2 of 5 shooting), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, one steal and 2 blocks in 13 minutes off the bench.

This series between the Clippers and the Mavericks comes with many pending accounts of the past, since in the “bubble” of Orlando (USA) the Angelenos prevailed 4-2 in the first appearance of Doncic in the NBA playoffs.

Loose local start

The Clippers started with the engine very lightly greased and the Mavericks took advantage of it with Porzingis hitting from the outside and Doncic asserting their physical superiority to Beverley.

Those of Tyronn lue it cost them a lot to get into the game and, by the time they wanted to get hooked, a triple of Hardaway Jr. They were already quite far on the scoreboard (6-17 in the absence of 6.38).

Leonard, who until then had not managed to score, led the meritorious reaction of the locals to balance the meeting in the first quarter (30-33).

Ibaka He entered with four minutes to go and added 4 points in the first set.

In addition to the Spanish-Congolese pivot, who put a great stopper on Porzingis, another veteran hardened in a thousand battles as Batum He contributed a few good minutes to solidify some washed-out Clippers.

So much Ibaka What Batum, two signings arrived in Los Angeles this year, are called to take a step forward in the hot moments of the playoffs, the same as a Rondo that with two triples in a row put his team ahead for the first time (43-40 in the equator of the second quarter).

Doncic returned to the court to put order and two triples from the Slovenian, together with a three Hardaway Jr., led Dallas to halftime with an advantage against inconsistent Clippers (55-60).

The first half left a sharp showdown between Leonard (17 points) and Doncic (21) who continued into the restart.

The former Real Madrid player continued to exploit the changes in which he was left with Zubac, who could not stop him either in the zone or on the perimeter (65-71 in the middle of the third set).

The third lack of Doncic sent him to the bench, a few precious minutes that Leonard He used it wonderfully with a robbery and a huge mate on Kleber (73-75 with four minutes to go) that raised the more than six thousand fans who came with a mask and distance to the Staples Center in the Californian city.

However, the Clippers were not quite grasping the helm of the game and a brave penetration of Richardson led Dallas to the fourth quarter with a short but valuable difference (80-86).

With such a narrow margin and in a game that no one could dominate, the defense showed the Clippers the way to victory.

The Angelenos dried off the Mavericks at the start of the final quarter and George he was in charge of strafing the visitors from the triple.

The game seemed doomed to a heart attack ending and constant alternatives with an atmosphere of shouting, encouragement and tension among the fans that recalled the times before the pandemic.

From one side Brunson he punched through the Clippers’ paint with two baskets plus additional shot in a row.

And in front, Rondo he threw a cape on George on their mission for a late comeback (98-95 with six minutes to go).

In the end, two triples of Hardaway Jr. Y Finney-Smith, luxury squires of Doncic at all times, they opened a narrow gap (100-105 with 1.41 left) that the Clippers, sunk by committing too many errors in the decisive stretch, could no longer cut.

Game 2 of the series between Clippers and Mavericks will also be played in Los Angeles on Tuesday.