Doncic gives up, but the Mavericks hit it and get complicated

What a hit from the Mavericks. What a wasted opportunity to put things in their place against some Kings who have been swimming in the filth and leave the American Airlines Center gathering momentum to try to reach the play-in. The Californians landed with nine consecutive defeats in their pockets, a rampant identity crisis that matches that of recent years and little hope of reaching 10th place in the Western Conference, which gives the option of fighting for the playoffs, but is They went with a breakthrough performance in attack and asking for more.

The second quarter killed the locals. 45 points conceded and 15 away. With a new face in attack, those of Luke Walton approached the precious 50-40-90: they made 49-45-88. The Texans’ abuse of the triple was surprising: they shot twice as much, 48 for 24, and between Doncic and Porzingis they squandered 15/20. Doncic kept his composure, reaching 37 points in the night, but Porzingis was over-saturated to try to reach the level imposed by the rival and did not even reach double digits. That Finney-Smith (22) and Brunson (20) brought out their best version did not cover that those who most need to hit the attack in attack suffered, with the exception of the Slovenian, a pitiful game.

The playoffs as we know them are already very complicated for Rick Carlisle’s, who seem destined to test the new idea of ​​the North American league in its first season -conventional- established in the calendar. The Blazers, the sixth in the table and those who would be spared from playing more to get in, are a bit elusive: two wins apart. The Kings are getting into the ointment a bit, they are four out of the tenth place, but they will continue in no man’s land if they do not capture this new pose in the next matches.

Those from California had their best man in De’Aaron Fox with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Barnes (24) and Davis (23) assisted him. Especially acute was the Mavericks’ situation not to do any harm to Hassan Whiteside, a starter in the absence of the usual Richaun Holmes; Porzingis, Kleber, Powell and Cauley-Stein contributed a whopping 13 points against a guy who left with 12 + 10 and without damage despite being one of the worst defending interiors in the League.