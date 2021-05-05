Doncic dominates Miami and ties the fight to avoid the play-in

The urgency shown by the Mavericks was not the same as that of the Heat. Rick Carlisle’s team, fully immersed in the fight to avoid seventh place that forces you to play the play-in, clearly beat Miami with a spectacular central part of the game: 68-38. A difference of 30 points that clearly compensated for the good local start (39-30) and left the late reaction of the last quarter to nothing, when the Texans only dedicated themselves to slowing down an advantage that ended up giving them, ultimately, the victory. And, again, the best was Luka Doncic, who this time did not achieve stunning numbers but went to 23 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in a more than correct performance, based on a good 8 of 15 in field shots and a big 5 out of 10 on triples. And all, of course, without playing the last quarter, something that Rick Carlisle avoided in order to get a certain freshness from his star for what comes next, seven dog-face games that will decide the final position that his pupils will occupy in the classification and More importantly, if that position will not be the seventh, which right now three teams can access and in which only one will remain.

Despite Doncic’s good performance, the Slovenian was not the top scorer of the match this time. That honor went to Tim Hardaway Jr, a man with an unmistakable talent but whose hype could have been temporary, first in the Knicks and last year, already in the Mavericks. However, he continues to show streaks of good play and endorsed Miami 36 points in a spectacular pitching series, which included 13 of 24 in shooting from the field and, above all, an incredible 10 of 18 in triples. The outside pitch was the highlight for the Texan team beyond defense, cemented in the two intermission periods, in which they left their rivals at 15 and 23 points respectively. The Mavericks shot 22 of 48 from the outside, a figure that contrasts with the irregularity of other games and that ended up hammering the sad image of the Heat, who in the second period scored 4 of 22 in field goals and 1 of 11 in triples.

The Heat, for their part, did not play with the feeling of being at stake, like Dallas, the seventh place of the play-in. So far they are sixth, a game from the Hawks and a half ahead of the Celtics. And they are playing a season just as Pyrrhic (to have been finalists last year) as their most immediate pursuers, so it is impossible to predict what will happen between now and a regular season finale for which nothing is missing. In Erik Spoelstra’s team there were up to five players with double digits, and Bam Adebayo stood out in the absence, again, of Jimmy Butler, with whom Tyler Herro is still out. 11 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists for the pivot, who is increasingly exercising his well-known abilities for distribution and averaging more than 5 assists per game this season, and more than 6 in the last eight games. In addition, 19 points from Goran Dragic, another 19 from Duncan Robinson, 18 from veteran Trevor Ariza … but little for a team with key casualties that sees with many doubts the start of a playoffs in which, playing like this, it could say goodbye in the first round.

Miami is left to play with the Wolves, Sixers, Bucks and Pistons. And, right after meeting Minnesota, he will play two games against the Celtics that will probably say who stays in seventh and who is saved from it, a minor prize for two teams with infinitely greater aspirations a few months ago. The Mavs’ schedule is quite favorable: two games against the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Raptors and Timberwolves. That is, a lot of theoretically inferior rival and also an excess of teams that do not play anything or almost nothing. If they don’t make the same mistakes they did in their surprise loss to the Kings (with Doncic sent off, remember), they should have no problem succeeding in the fight to avoid play-in. Right now they are fifth and in the first round they would play against the Nuggets without Jamal Murray, a complicated mission due to the high level of Nikola Jokic, but not impossible. And, considering that the top three are the Suns, Jazz and Clippers, it seems the Lakers are going to push hard for that position as well. All in a fist with a few days to go. We will see.