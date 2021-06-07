Doncic, close to 200 million

You know: Luka Doncic is one of the great bargains in the NBA. There are 138 players with higher salaries. And only in his Mavericks his 8 million dollars is the seventh salary: 29.4 Porzingis, 18.9 Tim Hardaway Jr (about to be a free agent), 13 JJ Redick, 11 Powell, 10.8 Richardson and 8.3 Kleber. As for European players in the big league, he ranks 25th by salary when his rank is already in that of the best, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. The Greek has won the last two MVPs and the Serbian is going to win this season.

It’s the rules in the NBA: Doncic came in as number 3 in the draft, in 2018. At the time he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, which was done with him via trade after being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, the Slovenian guard who left Real Madrid was subject to the scale of the rookie player contracts, which, according to the position in which they have been chosen, establishes the salaries of their first seasons in the NBA: two guaranteed, the third and the fourth with unilateral options for their team and the fifth as a restricted free agent, which can be canceled with an extension at the end of the third season. Exactly where Doncic is now.

The Slovenian collected 6.5 million dollars in his first season, 7.6 in the second and is at 8 in this one. For the next one he is guaranteed (the Mavs assured him before this course) a salary of 10.1 million. And then, in the summer of 2022, he could be a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $ 13.3 million that his team would have to secure for him in order to match any offers that come in for him and prevent him from leaving. But the rookies level, and Doncic is at a historical level, they do not reach that situation going into his fifth year. When the third is over, they can negotiate an extension that would start to count after the fourth. There is Doncic: This summer, if nothing absolutely improbable happens, he will sign a new deal with the Mavs that will start from the 2022-23 season.. For the next one, he will keep the 10.1 million of his current agreement.

Of course, Doncic will sign for as much as possible. It will be, at the very least, a new five-year contract and about 163 million dollars. But the Slovenian will be, except for a bombshell, qualified to receive a super maximum of rookie, which will also put him in five years but a much higher amount. In the salary cap estimate to calculate future salaries (extracted by percentage) of just over 112 million per team, Doncic can go past 196 million and get closer, according to ESPN expert Bobby Marks, to 201.5 for those five seasons. that would start in the summer of 2022. To jump from maximum to super maximum, Doncic would have to be MVP this season (he will not be) or the next or, more simply, repeat in this course within the All NBA quintets, the top three to be chosen of the season. There his place is practically assured. The norm requires having been MVP in one of the three seasons prior to the start of the extension or have been in the Best Quintets (either First, Second or Third) or be Defender of the Year in the previous season or in two of the previous three. Doncic, who entered the 2019-20 Best Quintet, therefore has two bullets: the quintets of 2021 and those of 2022. But he will achieve it right away, the first time, except for a capital surprise in an election that ultimately depends on the media of communication: the All NBA quintets are chosen by vote of a panel of journalists and sports broadcasters.

“I think you know the answer”Doncic said about whether he would sign that extension at the season’s farewell press conference, which was held this Monday, the 9th, a day after the loss against the Los Angeles Clippers in the seventh and final first-round game of the playoffs. The Slovenian also confirmed that he would be with Slovenia in the Pre-Olympic: “No vacation,” continued the former Real Madrid player.

It will be an exciting summer when it comes to rookie extensions because the generation of 2018 is very, very powerful. In addition to Doncic there are also Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns), Jaren Jackson Jr (Memphis Grizzlies), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder), Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers), Michael Porter Jr ( Denver Nuggets) …