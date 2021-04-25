Doncic can with the marking and the Mavs come back in a big way

How things have changed in a matter of a week for the Mavericks. In the fight to get directly into the series for the title, he is pushing hard. He has already left behind the Blazers and the Lakers, the team that he has a couple of victories away, he has just won them two games in a row to make three and put himself in control of a situation that is not easy and even less in the complex Western Conference. And with physical problems, again, for Kristaps Porzingis. It is another team than the one that came to be third to last in the table. And this last confrontation against the Angelenos is a good example of that swerve..

The Lakers had the game tied up on their side. 17 was the advantage before the break and 12 at the beginning of the second half. The bellows or the desire is over there or go to know what and the Mavericks, knowing better how to read the duet markings that they did to Doncic (18 + 8 + 13) and with a Powell (25 + 9) finally on paper that is expected of him, they ended up winning comfortably: 108-93.

Vogel increased Anthony Davis’ minute and Marc Gasol returned to the rotation after three games out. Montrezl Harrell, LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were absent from the Lakers. Reviewing the absences and putting them aside, worrying downturn in the second half for the current champions. It did not take an extraordinary game for the Mavericks, who dedicated themselves to following the path that the rival had marked them to defeat him. Luckily, next week the calendar is more affordable and they can put a little more land in between, they must already be urging LeBron to accelerate the recovery and not to enlarge a problem that is not trivial.