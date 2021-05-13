Doncic brings Dallas to playoffs and Pelicans are eliminated

05/13/2021 at 7:23 AM CEST

EFE / Dallas

The Slovenian base Luka Doncic contributed 33 points and eight rebounds with eight assists this Wednesday for the easy win for the Dallas Mavericks 125-107 over the New Orleans Pelicans. The victory brought the Mavericks closer to a direct playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the loss left eliminated the Pelicans of the final phase. In addition to Doncic, Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis, who returned recovered from knee problems that had prevented him from playing previous games, added 19 points.

The Mavericks (41-29) can clinch at least sixth place in the Western Conference with a win in either of their two remaining regular-season road games against a pair of teams eliminated from the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves. . Dallas also avoided the play-in tournament with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pelicans were eliminated from the postseason while playing without four headlines. Point guard Lonzo Ball was scratched with a sprained right thumb, joining forward Zion Williamson (broken left hand), power forward Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and New Zealand center Steven Adams (sprained toe) on the ball. lateral line.

Point guard Eric Bledsoe and center Jaxson Hayes each scored 15 points as leaders for the Pelicans, whose hopes were hit hard last week when the club announced that Williamson was out indefinitely. Williamson and Ingram have averaged a combined 51 points per game.

The Spanish pivot Willy Hernangómez, who has gone from less to more in the season, as he received more minutes, he returned to be the best of the Pelicans in the inside game by getting a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in the 26 minutes he played. The eldest of the Hernangómez brothers scored 3 of 5 shots from the field and 6 of 8 from the personnel line, in addition to distributing three assists, he recovered a ball, lost another and committed two personal fouls.

The elimination of the Pelicans and the Timberwolves from the playoffs left Spanish basketball with just two players who will be in the playoff competition, such as the Spanish Congolese center Serge Ibaka (Los Angeles Clippers) and the center Marc Gasol ( Los Angeles Lakers).

Base Ricky Rubio and power forward Juancho Hernangómez, who play with the Timberwolves, have already been eliminated from the playoffs.