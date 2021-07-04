Doncic and Slovenia threaten Spain in Tokyo 2020

07/04/2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

Slovenia, led by a Luka Doncic who made a ‘triple-double’ (31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists), beat host Lithuania 85-96 in the Kaunas pre-Olympic final and will rival Spain, Argentina and Japan in Group C of the Olympic tournament.

Mission accomplished for Doncic and his team, who, after a very even first half, took off between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the last with a 0-14 partial that was devastating, from 69-71 from minute 27 to 69-85 of the 32. That was the end of the game for Lithuania, which until then never lost its face to the game.

The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks player’s 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for 42 PIR credits pushed Slovenia to play the Olympic Games for the first time, a success to which Vlatko Cancar’s 18 points and 5 rebounds also contributed. and the 16 points of Jaka Blazic.

The result leaves Lithuania for the first time outside a Games men’s basketball tournament since the disintegration of the Soviet Union, despite 14 points and 6 rebounds from Jonas Valaciunas and 14 and 4 from Arnas Butkevicius.

Slovenia will debut in Tokyo 2020 on July 26 against Argentina, its second match will be on 29 against Japan and on August 1 it will face Spain in the last game of the group. The first two of each group and the two best third parties qualify for the quarterfinals.

– Data sheet:

85 – Lithuania (24 + 28 + 17 + 16): Kalnietis (14), Grigonis (10), Dimsa (3), Sabonis (9), Valanciunas (14) -initial quintet-, Jokubaitis (3), Masiulis, Bendzius (11), Giedraitis (3), Lekavicius (4 ) and Butkevicius (14).

96 – Slovenia (28 + 24 + 28 + 16): Doncic (31), Blazic (16), Dragic (9), Cancar (18), Tobey (13) -initial quintet-, Nikolic, Prepelic (7), Muric, Hrovat and Dimec (2).

Referees: Roberto Vázque (PUR), Juan Fernández (ARG) and Manuel Mazzoni (ITA). Eliminated by five personal fouls the Slovenian Muric (min. 37).

Incidents: final of the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, played at the Zalgirio Arena in Kaunas (Lithuania).