In one month, families and large companies donated almost R $ 2.7 billion to help fight the coronavirus – an amount equivalent to the monthly budget of Bolsa Família. According to the Donations Monitor, updated daily by the Brazilian Association of Fund Raisers (ABCR), in one week the value grew by almost R $ 500 million, with the diversification of the destination.

About 70% of the amount donated is to finance health during the pandemic. But, with the passage of time and the reflexes of the economic paralysis in the income of families and small entrepreneurs, part of the donations started to be destined to needy communities and to support micro and small companies, says the executive director of ABCR, João Paulo Vergueiro. “There has been an increase in donations in order to generate income for the population.”

Almost two thirds of the donated volume comes from the financial system, especially from Itaú, which donated around R $ 1.2 billion. The list consolidated by ABCR has 134 donors and includes, in addition to the large companies, names of some famous people such as Galvão Bueno, Gisele Bundchen, Gustavo Lima, Luciano Huck, Neymar and Xuxa Meneghel. “We have never seen in Brazil a mobilization as big as the one that is taking place”, says Vergueiro, explaining the reason why he started to map the donations.

Although most of the values ​​come from private companies, some state-owned companies have also announced initiatives. BB Seguros, for example, donated R $ 40 million to help people in situations of social vulnerability. The funds will be used to purchase food and hygiene and cleaning products. According to the president of the institution, Bernardo Rothe, the donations will be made through the Banco do Brasil Foundation, which is closer to NGOs linked to needy communities.

Until last week, R $ 279 thousand had already been released and another R $ 2 million approved. Before releasing the funds, the foundation must approve the project presented by the NGO, which purchases food and hygiene products and passes the receipts to the institution.

“We are a state-owned company, so I have to comply with a series of rules of the TCU (Federal Audit Court)”, says Rothe. “But we believe that now the release begins to pick up speed”, adds Asclepius Ramatiz Lopes Soares, president of the BB Foundation. According to him, the idea is not to concentrate donations, but to reach as many people as possible.

The diversification of donations has also been adopted by the Menin family, from MRV, Banco Inter and LOG CP. The group started by making a donation of R $ 10 million to buy respirators for the state of Minas Gerais. The initiative took shape and other mining companies joined the campaign, totaling R $ 130 million for the acquisition of equipment.

With no experience in the matter and after having the refusal of China and Portugal in the purchase of the devices, the resources started to be managed by Fiemg (Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais), says the president of MRV, Rafael Menin. “We know that the government, with all its bureaucracy, would not be able to solve the problem.”

Another initiative of the conglomerate was the donation of R $ 2.5 million in basic food baskets for needy populations. Each family received a R $ 100 credit card to make purchases. In May, the card will be topped up to the same amount, says Menin. “People are helpless and need immediate help.”

The values ​​computed by ABCR do not include donations of products made by companies in recent weeks, such as alcohol in gel and soap. Therefore, the volume donated is even greater. Some companies adapted their plants to manufacture products that were in short supply in the country. Ypê, for example, decided early in the quarantine to allocate a line to produce gel alcohol. “But then we learned that there was a lack of a thickener for production,” says the company’s president, Waldir Beira Jr.

With the help of partners, they managed to develop another thickener and, in less than a week, produced the first bottle of gel alcohol. The company has raw material to produce 1.5 million bottles, of which 1 million has already been distributed. In addition, in partnership with Raízen, it also makes 70% alcohol for donation. In that case, there are 2 million bottles. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.