Santiago, RD.

The Government of the People’s Republic of China donated to the mayor of Santiago some 50 thousand units of protection masks and 500 thousand Dominican pesos, in order to contribute to the efforts of local authorities in combating the effects of the pandemic COVID-19 .

The donation was made through its ambassador to the country, Zhang Run, where the aid is in addition to other donations made by the Chinese government.

The diplomat said his government is fighting shoulder to shoulder to counter this pandemic in the country.

For his part, Ambassador Zhang Run, described this visit to this city as a great pleasure, while thanking Mayor Abel Martínez for the kind invitation and his interest in continuing to strengthen relations between his city and the Chinese people and also He congratulated him for having been reelected and appointed as mayor of the Municipality of Santiago, for a second term.

The donation was received by Mayor Abel Martínez, who said that this type of support strengthens the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Mayor Abel Martínez, when welcoming the Chinese diplomat, said that this day can be classified as worthy, that even in the midst of the crisis that knocks the world down with the presence of Covid-19, it is reason to feel happy to have in the city to such a distinguished visit that fills you with joy.

“To receive them in the midst of this pandemic, where they extend our solidarity hand and which impels us to maintain our fight for unity so that we can come out of what is affecting us today well, it is a visit that constitutes unmatched support for us, not only For the material contribution, which is well received, but for the solidarity and show of support for our city, Mr. Zhang, Ambassador, ”said Martínez.

A donation was joined by the Chinese community members in the city of Santiago, who made their contribution of 400 rations of food for the most needy in the different neighborhoods of this town.

Ambassador Zhang, arrived in this city, in the company of the Honorable Consul of that country, in the Dominican Republic, He Zhen, of Mr. Xu Tiefei, director of Political Affairs and the members of the Chinese community in this city, its president Juan Sang , Nancy Sang, Peng Wu, Jhonny Sang, Luisa Cheng, Juan Ng and Víctor Wu.

.