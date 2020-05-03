Donation to Hispanic families. Georgia organizations and businesses donated food to some 350 Hispanic families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the families benefited belong to the DeKalb and Buford Highway communities in the Atlanta metropolitan area. “We are here to try to help a little because the need it’s too big, “said a representative of the Latin American Association

In desperation for not having what to eat because the coronavirus crisis left many unemployed and without income, Hispanic families in Georgia received food to take home and share with their loved ones.

The initiative called Juntos Imparables emerged as a strategic alliance between the Latin American Association, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Plaza Fiesta and Telemundo Atlanta in order to offer a helping hand to 350 Latino families affected by this pandemic.

“We have come together to give a grain of sand to the need of our Latino community because we know that they are currently experiencing difficult situations. We Hispanics are the ones who are serving in restaurants, hotels, service industries and those are the ones that have been most affected by the coronavirus situation, ”said Jorge Gómez, Marketing Director of Plaza Fiesta.

Aixa Pascual, general director of Defense of the Latin American Association, said that the organization is aware that many heads of families have lost their jobs and others have cut their hours and that translates into less income.

“There are many families here in Georgia who are going through very difficult times, they have difficulties buying food, paying the rent and paying their ‘bills’. We are here to try to help a little because the need is too great, “he added.

Part of the families that were benefited belong to the DeKalb and Buford Highway communities that on previous occasions have received help from the Latin American Association.

“We contact these families individually by phone calls and text messages. This is just a little bit and there is a lot of need, we are going to have to do this about twenty times and more and it still will not be enough, ”said Pascual.

For his part, Ivan Shammas, general manager of Telemundo Atlanta, said that each box delivered contains pounds of food.

“We have food like yogurt, milk, chips, fruit. We are preparing gift bags and boxes to help our community because many cases are Atlanta Latinos who need support right now. We work in restaurant industries, hotels as well and this has affected us all. ”

The families that benefited are Hispanic immigrants who, despite having lived in Georgia for many years, will not be able to apply for unemployment benefits or receive the check sent to millions of households by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Thanks to this day of social work they were able to bring milk, cereals, fruits, vegetables, bread, among other essential foods, to their homes.

