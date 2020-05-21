Donation campaign saves 140 concert halls from closing in the UK

▲ While in London they raise voluntary contributions in order to rescue show centers, in Las Vegas, theaters do interactive functions for people in their cars (pictured) .Photo Ap

Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 20, 2020, p. 8

Madrid. Around 140 UK concert halls at risk of permanent closure due to the coronavirus-related hiatus have been temporarily rescued thanks to the Save Our Venues campaign.

After three weeks of donations and charity streaming, fans, music industry companies and other organizations have exceeded £ 1 million in revenue, and now the target is half a million more.

This means, according to the promoters of the initiative, that some 140 rooms no longer have to face the fear of an imminent closure while they wait for the authorities to allow them to reopen. In any case, more donations and government support are said to be necessary in the coming weeks to keep the roots of the wards circuit alive.

Short-term solution

The fact that we have managed to remove 140 music venues from our critical list in the last three weeks is, of course, cause for celebration. But we are not complacent, as this is only a relatively short-term solution, says Music Venue Trust director Mark Davyd.

While the immediate threat of closure of these locations has been halted, they are still under real threat in the coming months, as are more than 400 other locations, he adds, speaking to the British NME.

In addition to contributions from anonymous citizens, significant amounts of money have also been donated by Amazon Music, The BPI, Beggars Group, Sony Music and the London Mayor’s Office.

This campaign was born to help half a thousand rooms of all sizes in the UK and prevent their disappearance.

.