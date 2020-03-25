donates one million euros to Spain and Argentina

Leo Messi demonstrated his humanity and understanding with those most in need in the coronavirus crisis and it is pointed to the current in the world of soccer of helps to face the pandemic. The Argentine star performed donations to the Clinical Hospital of Barcelona and Argentina worth a million euros to try to fight in the best possible way the virus that has terrorized the world and stopped world sport.

The hospital itself was the one that communicated Messi’s donation to fight the coronavirus. «Leo Messi makes a donation to fight # Covid19 at # CLÍNIC. Thank you very much Leo, for your commitment and your support », wrote the official account of the health center.

Leo Messi makes a donation to fight # Covid19 at # CLÍNIC. Thank you very much Leo, for your commitment and your support. @idibaps # Covid19 #YoMeQuedoenCasa

To this donation, of which no amounts are specified, we must add another that Messi would have done to his native country, Argentina, where the advance of the coronavirus is less than that of Spain but begins to threaten the population. As Mundo Deportivo advances, the total price of Leo’s help would be around a million euros, an amount that was also reached by his coach, Pep Guardiola, aware like others like Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski in the fight against Covid -19.