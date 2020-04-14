LONDON, Apr 14 (.) – Doctors and nurses dealing with the admission of coronavirus patients to a South London hospital said on Tuesday that donated meals delivered daily made a big difference.

A group of volunteers led by the marriage of Niall Barrett and Janneke Diemel created a catering service last month that provides free meals to the pressured medical staff at St George’s Hospital.

“Normally we all bring our own food and now we don’t have to think about it, we just go to work and eat,” said critical care worker Anthea Allen as she helped push a cart to transport food from a car to the hospital.

“We have had halloumi wraps, curries, pizza, shepherd’s pie and we have vegan food, vegetarian food. It has been amazing,” he added.

Allen said he mentioned to his local friends that medical staff would appreciate any snacks they could provide, and the idea quickly caught them.

“That seemed to increase in my community, my friends, expanding and expanding to a point where I don’t know who is bringing the food now,” he said. “And besides other things, they have given us PPE (personal protective equipment), markers, identification cards (…) radios.”

Allen is one of thousands of front-line medical staff working for the British state-funded National Health Service (NHS) who are trying to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll in British hospitals from COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, rose to more than 12,000 on Tuesday.

“What we are doing is difficult,” Allen said. “And the food, the radios and the ID cards, all these little little things, make a big, big difference.”

(Written by Mike Collett-White, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)